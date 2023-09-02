How to watch New Mexico vs. Texas A&M game today? - Time, Channel, TV schedule, and live Stream, September 1 | College Football Week 1

Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies open their season against the New Mexico State Lobos on Saturday in Texas.

Aggies fans had to wait until a few days ago to find out who their starting quarterback would be. Connor Weigman will get to show off his qualities against the Lobos after winning out against Max Johnson.

The debate on whether new Aggies offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino or Fisher will call the plays will be an interesting plotline to observe during the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

For the Lobos, it will be a chance for new quarterback Dylan Hopkins to play against elite opposition after his transfer from the UAB Blazers.

What channel is New Mexico State vs. Texas A&M on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app

The meeting between New Mexico State and Texas A&M will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game can also be streamed live on the ESPN App.

New Mexico State vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, Sep. 2

Saturday, Sep. 2 Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

New Mexico State vs. Texas A&M will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Kyle Field, College Station, Texas.

Expand Tweet

The gist of New Mexico State

The New Mexico Lobos had a woeful season last year, finishing with a 2-10 record and an overall 7-24 record in four years under coach Danny Gonzales.

New Mexico will have UAB transfer Dylan Hopkins as their signal caller. Last season, he threw for 1,913 yards, resulting in 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, completing 57.8% of his passes for UAB.

The Lobos appointed new defensive and offensive coordinators but returned most of the roster from last season for a settled core.

What are the Texas A&M Aggies season expectations?

Last season was Jimbo Fisher's worst as coach of the Aggies as they failed to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2008 and had a 5-7 record.

Fisher signed a 10-year contract extension in 2021 that takes him through to 2031. So, his job is not on the line, but he will want to go back to leading the Aggies to winning seasons.

The Aggies are in possibly the most competitive conference in the nation, the SEC (Southeastern Conference). Not only that, they're also in the tough West division where they will have to face the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban's side is as inexperienced as it is this season and Brian Kelly's LSU are still ranked in the top 5 of the Associated Press preseason poll. Jimbo Fisher's side has a mountain to climb to make it to the conference championship game.