How to watch North Carolina vs South Carolina State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream September 2 | College Football Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 college football season is going to witness age-old rivals the North Carolina Tar Heels go against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tar Heels recorded a 9-5 overall campaign last season. They emerged as the ACC Coastal division champions, before losing to the Clemson Tigers in the ACC conference championship game. As coach Mack Brown enters his fifth season with the team, he will be looking to learn from his past mistakes to be contenders for a spot in the playoffs.

As for the Gamecocks, they had an 8-5 campaign last season and were ranked 23 in the final AP rankings. One of the main priorities for the Gamecocks this year will be to keep better possession of the football and avoid turnovers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What channel is North Carolina vs. South Carolina on today?

The North Carolina vs. South Carolina game will be on ABC. Fans can also watch the live stream of the game on the FuboTV app, which offers a free trial to all new users.

When and where are the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks playing?

The game between the two Carolina rivals is set to be held on September 2 at the Bank of America Stadium, home of the Tar Heels. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who will start as QB for the North Carolina Tar Heels?

Drake Maye is returning as QB1 for the team after replacing Sam Howell as a starter on the roster last season. He had a great spell in 2022, making him a potential candidate for the Heisman trophy this year.

Pick Six Critical Games Journey Football

Last season, Drake Maye went on to record 4,321 passing yards and 38 TDs as a starter. The bar is set high for the quarterback to continue performing at the top of his game in the 2023 campaign.

Who will start as QB for the South Carolina Gamecocks?

Spencer Rattler is set to be the starting QB for the Gamecocks heading into their contention against North Carolina. The quarterback initially played for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019, before becoming the QB1 for the team in 2020. He joined the Gamecocks via the transfer portal before the start of last season, and ultimately earned the role of starter in South Carolina.

South Carolina Preview Football

Rattler had a decent debut campaign with the Gamecocks. His first season in South Carolina last year saw him rack up 3,026 passing yards and 18 TDs. Given this performance, Rattler will be looking to impress once again this season.