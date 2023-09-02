How to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana game today? - Time, Channel, TV schedule and live Stream, September 2 | College Football Week 1

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes open their season against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Memorial Stadium, Bloomington.

Jim Knowles, the Buckeyes defensive coordinator does not know what to expect from an Indiana team that lost quite a few players at the end of last season.

"First game is always like, 'What are you going to get?'" Knowles said. "Not only a new season but new people, you better be good at your fundamentals because you don't know what you're going to get."

Indiana under coach Tom Allen has a big offensive problem to correct this season. The Hoosiers offense ranked No. 99 overall nationally in terms of points scored last season.

Since 2021, Indiana has a woeful 2-16 record in conference play making the Buckeyes overwhelming favorites for this clash. The last time the Hoosiers beat the Buckeyes was 1988, 35 years ago.

What channel is Ohio State vs. Indiana on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS Live stream: FuboTV and Paramount Plus

The meeting between Ohio State and Indiana will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Ohio State vs. Indiana start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Saturday, Sept. 2 Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Ohio State vs. Indiana will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana.

Indiana's quarterback question

Indiana coach Tom Allen delayed naming his starting quarterback until Ryan Day had named his, being quite evasive in the process.

"You're looking for a guy to command that side of the ball, lead that side of the ball, and that's with leadership and production," Allen said. "So, you've got to make plays and run the offense."

Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson are both in the running for the starting role but coach Tom Allen is playing things close to the chest.

Seasons expectations for Ohio State

The Buckeyes have been ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason poll just behind Michigan and reigning champions Georgia.

Coach Ryan Day left it until the last minute to name his starting quarterback. He revealed that junior Kyle McCord would start but that backup QB Devin Brown would also get significant minutes.

"I think that Kyle has done a great job over the last two weeks of showing consistency, he's played very well in practice, but Devin (Brown) also throughout the body of the preseason has shown that he deserves to play," Day said.

Last season, the Buckeyes lost to the Georgia Bulldogs narrowly in a bid to reach the national championship game.

The expectation for Ryan Day's team is to at least reach the same stage, win the Big Ten and fight for the national championship.