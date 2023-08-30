Ohio State has named Kyle McCord as its starting quarterback.

After C.J. Stroud left to become the No. 2 pick in April's NFL draft Devin Brown and McCord competed for the spot.

McCord, a junior, will start Saturday's Big Ten game at Indiana, but Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Brown, a sophomore, should also see playing time.

McCord, a former five-star prospect, has been vying for the job since 2021.

The Buckeyes needed a replacement for Justin Fields, who was the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. McCord, Stroud and Jack Miller engaged in a QB competition, with Stroud emerging victorious.

McCord simmered as a backup until Miller transitioned to Florida and Stroud left for the draft.

McCord assumed the role of backup, taking the field in four games. His performance was considered promising as he completed 28 out of 38 pass attempts for 416 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

With C.J. Stroud out with a shoulder injury for the fourth game of the 2021 season, McCord started a 59-7 rout of Akron. After going 13 of 18 for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

After two years with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day sees Kyle McCord's consistency as a strength.