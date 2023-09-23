How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - Saturday 23rd | College Football Week 4

The Ohio State Buckeyes are making the quick trip up north to South Bend, Indiana, to face their rivals, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This is probably the most anticipated game of Week 4 of college football, as the Buckeyes are currently No. 6 in the nation and the Fighting Irish No. 9.

This is a game that could shake the playoff picture going into the season. The winning school will improve their chances of being considered by the selection committee come the end of the year.

While the Buckeyes are no strangers to the national spotlight, it has been a while since Notre Dame has raised this much national interest. The Fighting Irish last made the playoffs in 2020, while the Buckeyes made the list just last year.

Ohio State has made the final twice while winning just one. Notre Dame has never made it past the semifinals. That could change this year, as the Fighting Irish deposit their hopes in Sam Hartman.

Hartman a sixth-year starter who transferred in from Wake Forest, is the best quarterback the Indiana school has had in at least ten years.

The 24-year-old signal-caller has thrown for 1,061 yards in four games so far, leading Notre Dame to a 4-0 record. He has recorded 13 touchdown passes so far, with no interceptions, for a QBR of 89.4. Especially impressive was his performance last week versus Michigan Central, where he threw for 330 yards with 3 TDs.

In turn, the Buckeyes are led by quarterback Kyle McCord who is in his first year as a starter for Ohio State. With 815 yards, he has led them to a 3-0 record while recording six touchdown passes and one interception.

His QBR is 87.2 and he had his best game last week, as the Buckeyes defeated Western Kentucky 63-10. He recorded 318 yards with three TDs.

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on?

You can watch the game on NBC through your cable provider, or stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. While ESPN isn't transmitting the game, College GameDay will air from the South Bend Campus from 8:00 a.m. ET until noon.

When and where is Notre Dame vs. Ohio State?

The game will be played on Saturday, September 23, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

What's the game start time?

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who's the favorite?

The Buckeyes are a slight 3.5-point favorite, with the moneyline of Ohio State -175 and Notre Dame +138. Contrary to the bookies, we predict a win for the Fighting Irish, given Sam Hartman's experience as a starter over Kyle McCord and the extra boost of playing at home.