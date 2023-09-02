How to watch Penn State vs. West Virginia State game today? - Time, Channel, TV schedule and live Stream September 2 | College Football Week 1

On September 2, the Penn State Nittany Lions will face the West Virginia Mountaineers in a high-octane week 1 contest. The Nittany Lions have a strong offense, and the Mountaineers' defense will have a difficult time keeping the Penn State offensive line in check.

Last season, Penn State ended their campaign with an 11-2 record. They went on to play in the Rose Bowl, where they emerged as winners by defeating the Utah Utes 35-21. They finished 7 in the final AP rankings, and coach James Franklin will now be looking forward to a CFP berth as he enters his 10th season with the team.

On the other hand, the West Virginia Mountaineers had a pretty disappointing 2022 season, which was filled with losses. They recorded a 5-7 overall campaign, which was also coach Neal Brown's fourth year at the helm. The team will have to focus and set their priorities straight if they want to improve from the dismal campaign they had in 2022.

Here is all you need to know to gear up for the Penn State vs. West Virginia game of Week 1.

What channel is Penn State vs. West Virginia on today?

CFB fans can tune in to their television to catch all the actions of the Penn State vs. West Virginia game. It is set to broadcast on the NBC network. Apart from this, the game will also have a live-stream option available on NBC's streaming platform called Peacock. It will also stream live on the FuboTV app.

When and where are the Penn State Nittany Lions and West Virginia playing?

The game between Penn State and West Virginia is scheduled to take place on September 2. The game is set to be played at the Beaver Stadium, the home ground of the Nittany Lions. It is located in the city of Pennsylvania.

Penn State vs. West Virginia start time

The game will played late evening. It is scheduled to kick off at around 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who will start as QB for the Penn State Nittany Lions?

Sean Clifford was the starting QB for Penn State from 2019 to 2022, before leaving for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL. This opens the window of opportunity for Drew Allar, who was the backup to Clifford last year.

Allar got limited playing time in the 2022 season. He made an appearance in 10 games, throwing for 344 yards and 4 touchdowns. But given the fact that he carries that experience, he is likely to be the starter for the game against West Virginia going into week 1.

Who will start as QB for the West Virginia Mountaineers?

Just like Penn State, West Virginia has not released a depth chart that gives us a clear idea of who the starting QB will be in their first game. JT Daniels has transferred to Rice. So Garrett Greene, who started the last two games of the 2022 season, has the opportunity to be named as the one to fill in the QB1 role.

Nicco Marchiol is also in the mix but he was the next choice after Greene. While Garrett Greene has the better chance of being named as the starter, one can only wait in anticipation to see who takes the gridiron for the Mountaineers in their season opener.