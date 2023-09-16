How to watch Samford vs. Auburn game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

The Auburn Tigers have started the season perfectly and the game against the Samford Bulldogs is a great chance to go 3-0.

The Tigers huffed and puffed when they travelled to play the California Golden Bears, but finally won a close game 14-10.

Samford was the victim of an upset in week two when they lost 30-7 to Western Carolina, who were heavy underdogs against the reigning SoCon champions.

The chemistry between Samford quarterback Michael Hiers and wide receiver Chandler Smith makes for a dangerous combination. Smith has caught 11 passes for 130 yards resulting in two touchdowns so far this season.

Even though the pair have faced each other 30 times in the past, Auburn has never lost to Samford. The last time Samford beat an SEC team was back in 1934, when they beat Mississippi.

After a gruelling trip to play the Golden Bears, the Tigers might start slow. But this game is expected to be a breeze for them as they gear up for the SEC (Southeastern Conference) game against Texas A&M next weekend.

What channel is Samford vs. Auburn on today?

The game will be shown on the SEC Network Plus and can be streamed on ESPN Plus. Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray will be on call.

When and where are Samford and Auburn playing?

The Bulldogs will face the Tigers on Saturday, September 16 at the Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Samford vs. Auburn Start time?

The game will start at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for Samford?

Michael Hiers is the Bulldogs starting QB. Hiers is an FCS All-American and was also named the SoCon Offensive Player of the Year last season due to a stellar season.

This season, he has completed 49 of 69 attempted passes (71.0 percent) for 690 yards, resulting in 6 touchdowns. Against Western Carolina, he was also sacked six times.

Who will be the starting QB for Auburn?

Payton Thorne is the Tigers' starting QB, but he hasn't had the best start to the season and sits last in terms of passes attempted by quarterbacks in the SEC.

If he doesn't figure it out, Robby Ashford, who has played quite a bit as well, is waiting in the wings and is a call that coach Hugh Freeze might have to make sooner rather than later.

This game against what should be an easy opponent is a chance for Thorne to clear away any preseason cobwebs and get firing before the SEC schedule starts.