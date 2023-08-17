The quarterback question is one of the most important questions coaches address at the start of a new season. Hugh Freeze returned to the Southeastern Conference to much fanfare and is being touted as the man to jump-start the Auburn football program.

Last year's starting QB Robby Ashford returned, but Freeze opted to dip into the transfer market. He brought in Payton Thorne from Michigan State, and it seems as if the former Big Ten QB has won the starting job.

Ashford did not have the best season last year, and his passing numbesr suffered as he struggled with injury issues as well limiting his playtime.

He didn't manage to clock over 100 yards in three of the last four games of the season. Some of it can be attributed to him being a first-year starter.

After spring practice, Hugh Freeze recruited Payton Thorne from Michigan State as competition for Ashford. In addition, they have a redshirt freshman, Holden Geriner, for roster depth.

Freeze at first sounded uncertain over which prospect had won the QB job during the fall scrimmage:

“Yesterday, I had my mind made up. After today, I need to watch the film before I say (who wins).”

Robby Ashford is an athletic wonder standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 224 pounds, and he has the physical tools that make him an ideal QB understudy.

Is Payton Thorne the ideal quarterback option for Hugh Freeze?

Last season with Michigan State, Thorne led the program to an 11-2 record in the Big Ten. This included a 31-21 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win against Pittsburgh.

In the 12 games he started, he completed 62.5% (242 of 387) of his passes for 2,679 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The season before that, he had his best season. He had a 60.4% completion percentage (234 out of 388) for 3,233 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Thorne also rushed for 181 yards and 4 scores.

Blake Toppmeyer of USA Today rated Thorne as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten:

"In 2021 at Michigan State, Thorne performed as one of the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks. Last season, he tumbled down the charts after the talent around him decreased. The biggest knock on him: He throws too many interceptions, 21 in the past two seasons. He’s hailed for his toughness and leadership, and he’s a good enough passer to make Auburn more dynamic."

Considering the fact that Hugh Freeze specifically brought him in and is considering naming him his starting quarterback, Payton Thorne will likely get enough opportunities to establish himself over Robby Ashford.