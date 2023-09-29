How to watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas game? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - Saturday 30th| College football Week 5

Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies are two SEC schools that need to rectify their season. They will face each other in a neutral venue rivalry encounter in Arlington, Texas, hoping this is the moment they can turn around their respective seasons.

Arkansas is currently 2-2 after winning two of its nonconference encounters in weeks 1 and 2 but losing consecutive games to BYU and LSU. While the losses were close affairs, the latter one is especially hurtful considering the Tigers took home the "Boot" trophy.

Arkansas lost its rivalry encounter with LSU in Week 4 in a heartbreaking fashion, as they had tied the game with five minutes on the clock. With only five seconds left on the clock, LSU converted a field goal attempt, ending the encounter 34-31. Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 289 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Texas is 3-1 after defeating divisional rival Auburn in Week 4. In Week 2, Jimbo Fisher's men suffered a devastating loss on the road against Mario Cristobal's Miami. Since then the Aggies have been dropped from the rankings.

In Week 4, the team defeated Auburn 27-10. Its defensive performance was impressive, as the team held quarterback Payton Thorne to only 44 yards and led Tigers rusher Brian Battie to 59 rushing yards. In total, Auburn only had 200 offensive yards to Texas A&M's 400.

The game sadly brought bad news for the Aggies, as Conner Weigman came down with a foot injury and Max Johnson had to step in. The former 5-star recruit is expected to lose the better part of the season due to the injury, and Johson is expected to fill in for him. Johnson threw for 123 yards with two touchdown passes against Auburn.

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Arkansas on?

The game will air through ESPN and the SEC Network, and you can stream it through the ESPN app. You can stream ESPN through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

When and where is the game?

The game is set for Saturday, September 30, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stadium is the home of the Cowboys, whose owner Jerry Jones was a member and captain of Arkansas' 1964 national title-winning team.

When is the game scheduled to start?

The game is scheduled for noon Eastern Time.