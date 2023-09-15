UCF and Villanova have both won their first two games of the season and will look to extend the run when they face in Week 3. The Knights are gearing up for its last non-conference matchup before making its debut in the Big 12 on the road against Kansas State.

UCF currently holds the top spot in the nation for total offense, demonstrating their dominance by dismantling Kent State and following it up with an impressive road victory over Boise State, where they amassed an impressive 530 yards. They also lead the nation in the running game with an average of 324 yards per game.

The game will be a huge challenge for Villanova's defensive front seven. The Wildcats have showcased their defensive prowess by limiting their opponents to a mere 110 rushing yards in the first two games. They also excel at penetrating the offensive backfield and have proven highly effective on third downs.

What Channel is UCF vs Villanova?

The UCF vs. Villanova game will be broadcast live on television via ESPN. Fans can stream the game on the network's over-the-top subscription video streaming service, ESPN+.

When and where are UCF and Villanova playing?

The game between the UCF Knights and Villanova Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, at the FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, the home ground of the Knights football.

UCF vs Villanova start time

The Week 3 matchup between UCF and Villanova is set to take off at 6:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

Who will be the starting QB for the UCF Knights?

UCF's thrilling comeback win at Boise State came at a cost, as quarterback John Rhys Plumlee sustained a leg injury that will sideline him for several weeks. Timmy McClain is slated to step in as the starting quarterback against Villanova.

Who will be the starting QB for the Villanova Wildcats?

After an impressive start to the season, Connor Watkins will remain the starting quarterback for Villanova. He displayed an outstanding performance, completing 8 out of 11 passes for 310 yards and contributing two touchdowns through the air against Colgate. He also scored two rushing touchdowns in the game.