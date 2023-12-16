How to watch UCLA vs Boise State today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for Starco Brands LA Bowl 2023

UCLA vs Boise State will be headlining the 2023 LA Bowl, with the Bruins and Broncos poised to see which is the truly better squad. In ita third edition, UCLA and Boise State have one more chance to reclaim a bit of honor after their relatively slow regular season campaigns.

Boise State is fresh off clinching their third Mountain West conference title in seven years over the UNLV Runnin' Rebels. They did so after a slow start, which they balanced out with an excellent run to close out the regular season. However, they'll be in for a tough time facing UCLA's defense -- regarded as one of the toughest in the country--after recently losing key QB Taylen Green to the transfer portal.

As for the Bruins, they are facing quarterback troubles of their own. Ethan Garbers and Collin Schlee are both dealing with injuries on their own and may not be upto full-strength by game day. But still, that makes for a potentially decent matchup.

What channel is UCLA vs Boise State on today?

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: The LA Bowl featuring UCLA vs Boise State will be live streamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best out there for streaming college football today.

What Time is UCLA vs Boise State on today?

UCLA vs Boise State will kick off at 7:30 pm ET.

Who will be the starting QB for UCLA against the Boise State Broncos?

Ethan Garbers actually started as the QB1 but eventually lost his job to Dante Moore. But since Moore is now onto the transfer portal, Garbers is expected to retake his former starting job. And he has been more or less effective everytime he stepped on the floor. Aside from that, he was also instrumental in the Bruins' monumental upset of the USC Trojans earlier this year, where he logged 155 pass yards on 18-of-31 attempts.

However, Garbers has been dealing with an injury and his status for the upcoming LA Bowl remains uncertain. But head coach Chip Kelly recently provided a positive update on Garbers' availability(via Sports Illustrated, Ben Bolch on X):

Who will be the starting QB for Boise State against the UCLA Bruins?

CJ Tiller is expected to start for the Broncos at the LA Bowl, as per head coach Spencer Danielson (via KTVB). Here's what Tiller's thoughts are on the decision:

"Me and coach (Bush Hamdan) talked this morning, just going through 'okay, who has the best week of practice?' Right now, CJ will be getting the majority of the one reps," Danielson said. "But just like every position, we gotta create competition all the way up until kickoff."

For numbers' sake, Tiller's splits for the year are actually unavailable on ESPN. That's because he's only played two snaps this season, meaning he's basically being put from the frying pan and into the fire. Come game day, he will be the third QB to start for Boise State this season after Taylen Green(transferred to Arkansas) and Maddux Madsen(injury).

