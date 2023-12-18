How to watch Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for Famous Toastery Bowl 2023

The 2023 Toastery Bowl is set, and it's going to be Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion going against each other's throats. WKU is favored to win this game over Old Dominion, but it's a Bowl game--literally anything can happen.

One could say that the Hilltoppers have a good amount of confidence heading into this game. They're coming off two straight Bowl victories, and can make it three wins on the trot with a potential Bowl victory over the Monarchs. Aside from that, they've also got Old Dominion's number recently--going 6-1 in their last seven games against the Monarchs.

On Old Dominion's side, they really just need to focus on this one game. Their relatively mediocre regular season should be behind them now, so it's critical that they focus their efforts on this contest. This is their second Bowl appearance in three years, so they're not exactly a bad team per se. But they will go into this game without their All-American linebacker Jason Henderson, whom they lost due to injury.

So who's coming out on top?

What channel is Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: The Toastery Bowl featuring Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion will be live streamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best out there for streaming college football today.

What time is Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion on today?

Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion will kick off at 2:30 pm ET, on December 18.

Who will be the starting QB for WKU against the Old Dominion Monarchs?

As he has done all season long, Austin Reed will once more lead WKU's offense in this fight for Bowl supremacy. His numbers thus far have been elite, and there's no sugarcoating it: 3,340 pass yards and 31 total touchdowns for the season, which makes him one of the best QBs in the CUSA.

Aside from that, he is also among the top QBs in terms of passing yards per game (278.3), completions (289), total offense (286.7), and total offensive touchdowns (35). Safe to say, Old Dominion's mediocre passing defense will have its hands full the entire game. And it will be a long one for them if they don't manage to keep Reed's numbers down.

Who will be the starting QB for OId Dominion against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers?

One could say that Monarchs quarterback Grant Wilson is not at the same level as Reed. But his split is excellent, all things considered, and no one should take it away from it. For the year, he has thrown for 2,026 pass yards and 16 total TDs alongside seven interceptions. However, he's never had his back protected enough by the Monarchs' atrocious O-line, which is ranked 144th in QB sacked percentage.

Now, if Old Dominion can at least figure it out this part of their offense, then Wilson will have all the time he needs to create on this side of the ball.

