How will Tennessee's NCAA violations affect Jeremy Pruitt's career in the football world? A closer look at the ongoing drama

Tennessee's NCAA violations have officially been announced during Jeremy Pruitt's head coaching tenure. With over 200 violations, the university was fined $8 million but did not get the death penalty or even a postseason ban. However, they do have restrictions on scholarships and recruiting visits.

Tennessee's NCAA violations are going to be a stench for Jeremy Pruitt throughout his coaching career. He has not been on the sidelines since being a defensive assistant for the New York Giants in 2021. How will this affect Pruitt's coaching career? Let's take a closer look at things.

Will Tennessee's NCAA violations prevent Jeremy Pruitt from coaching ever again?

Jeremy Pruitt has received several punishments for his role in Tennessee's NCAA violations. He will have a show-cause for the next six years, and if he is hired by a team under the NCAA, Pruitt would be suspended for the first year of the contract.

This will definitely affect his chances of being a head coach for a university, as this will be difficult to gain that trust from an organization. It would not come as a surprise to see Pruitt on the sidelines in the next few years. He has proven to be a defensive genius and was way over his head as the main guy of a college football program.

Instead, expect to hear his name circling around the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator job, as he has ties to the program and Nick Saban. Jeremy Pruitt did a lot of wrong in the eyes of the NCAA, but we have seen coaches return.

In the college basketball world, Rick Pitino was fired from the Louisville Cardinals for his lack of oversight in a s*x scandal. Pitino was also implicated in a federal investigation, and people believed he would never coach again. However, he will coach the Iona Gaels and begin his first season as the head coach for the St. John's Red Storm.

Now, there is an obvious difference in talent between Pitino and Pruitt. However, the comparison is to prove that if Jeremy Pruitt wants to, he can and likely will find his way to a coaching staff once again. Time heals all wounds, and there is going to be a program that sells itself on being better with Pruitt's guidance.

Do you think Jeremy Pruitt will be able to coach once again, or are Tennessee's NCAA violations just a little too much?

