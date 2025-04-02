“Hype is a little bit ridiculous”: CFB Insider makes feelings known about Arch Madness as Manning gears up to lead Texas in 2025

Arch Manning is among the most talked about players heading into the 2025 college football season. The Texas Longhorns star is even at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds list this year.

Many analysts boldly compare the hype surrounding Arch Manning to the Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow. The former football player is considered among the best college football, and he lived up to his hype leading the Gators to two national championship titles and one SEC title.

Now, Manning faces similar pressure from the Longhorns fans as many expect him to secure a national championship for the program during his first year as a starter.

Talking about the pressure and hype around Arch Manning for On3 on Tuesday, CFB analyst J.D. PicKell gave his two cents.

"Hype is one thing, but expectation is another; he is tied for the best odds in college football to win the Heisman Trophy with Garrete Nussmeir, who has a full season starting in the SEC and threw for 4000 yards last year. I'm not telling you it can't happen, but to put that kind of hype on the guy. That's not fair. Hype is a little bit ridiculous; expectations, though, I think those are fair. I think those are valid."

"How often in college football are we seeing five-star quarterbacks, much less five-star players, sit on the bench more or less for two years? I don't see it college football. That's what Arch Manning has done, and not just as he sat on the bench for two years. He sat on the bench for two years in the same system under Steve Sarkisian." (1:03)

Steve Sarkisian weighs in on Arch Manning's growth at Texas

Arch Manning had to wait for two whole years behind Quinn Ewers before Steve Sarkisian announced him as the Longhorns QB1.

Initially, it was assumed that Manning would wait one year and then take the spotlight at Texas. However, when Ewers decided to come back for another season, Manning's starting dreams were delayed.

During this process, many fans and analysts predicted and advised Manning to enter the transfer portal and earn a starting QB position there. However, he decided to stick to the process under Steve Sarkisian and focused on his development.

Talking about how Manning learned from watching Ewers take center stage, Sarkisian said:

"I think he saw the value of learning, and kind of taking heed to what Quinn was going through, ‘Okay, how would I handle those situations?’ And so, I think we’re getting a guy that might be a first-year starter, but yet, kind of has the experience of what it’s going to feel like to handle some of those situations as they come up.”

The Longhorns will start the 2025 season against the defending champions, Ohio State in Columbus.

