"I was bored”: $45M worth Deion Sanders gives reasoning behind his infamous rants on Twitter

Deion Sanders has been making headlines for defending his son, Shedeur Sanders, during an infamous Twitter battle with a former Colorado player, Xavier Smith.

While Deion Sanders was facing backlash from fans about the transfer portal havoc, Xavier Smith questioned his coaching style, saying:

“[Sanders] said he felt like I should hit the [transfer] portal. He didn’t want me to waste a year thinking I could earn a spot, I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me.”

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders did not hold back from defending his father. He said:

“Bro had to be very mid at best.”

Later, the $45 million-worth Deion Sanders (as per Celebrity Net Worth) spoke out for Shedeur via Twitter:

Almost a week later, Deion Sanders reflected on the whole controversy and said:

"I gotta do better on that and not ride with it, but I was bored," he told "Thee Pregame Show." "I was bored, and I didn’t say nothing hurtful. I don’t attack people."

Deion Sanders reveals strategy while recruiting players

After a disappointing 4-8 record during his first year at Colorado, Sanders found himself in a spot when close to 20 players entered the transfer portal and decided to leave Colorado within the last month.

However, that did not stop Coach Prime from working toward rebuilding the program and preparing for the upcoming 2024 college football season.

Since last year, Deion Sanders has elevated Colorado's coaching staff and roster by adding a total of 127 years of NFL experience to the building. He is confident that it should be enough for players to want to come to Colorado.

Emphasizing the mindset while talking to the recruits, Sanders said:

"I don't sell anything, because I don't have anything to say. I don't I don't sell them dreams. I don't sell them hope and sell wishes. Tell them everything they get they're gonna have to earn I don't promise you a number I'm not promise you a position. I'm not promising you a start."

He added:

"We don't sugarcoat anything. We're not gonna baby you, we're not gonna hold your head. You have 127 years of NFL experience up onto this road. It's only you. We are a tremendous navigational system to the game that you want to play."

Fans would be interested to see if the whole transfer portal scenario results in the betterment of Deion Sanders' Colorado or leaves it in a worse situation than last year in the upcoming 2024 CFB season.

