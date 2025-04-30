“I didn't fire my dad”: Shilo Sanders’ drops hysterical remark on $45M worth Coach Prime’s involvement in his draft process

Shilo Sanders did not hear his name called in the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado Buffaloes' safety watched (or listened) as over 200 prospects heard their names called by Roger Goodell and others at the 2025 NFL draft.

One of the players called was Shedeur Sanders, Shilo's younger brother and one of the best quarterbacks in his class. Shilo was elated when his brother's name was called, but couldn't celebrate his moment on Day 3.

Due to the event, Shilo Sanders seemingly fired his $45M worth father, coach, and agent Deion Sanders. Speaking on stream, Shilo said,

"Dad was our agent, but that hasn't been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent."

He seemingly followed up with the declaration by hiring power agent Drew Rosenhaus. However, just a few days later, Shilo has seemingly retracted his statements about firing his dad. The hard-tackling safety said in a post-draft that,

"I'm just grateful the Bucs gave me this opportunity. I didn't fire my dad. When you know God got your back, God put us in the best positions for the best opportunities."

In other words, there's little to no trouble in Sanders' paradise. The family is glad to watch Shilo and Shedeur potentially thrive at the next level. For his collegiate football career, Shilo Sanders started with the South Carolina Gamecocks, then transferred to the Jackson State Tigers and finally played for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Shilo's best season was arguably the 2023 campaign as he amassed a stat line of 70 combined tackles, one interception, three pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 11 games. He is now set to have his dreams come through as a professional football player.

Shilo Sanders will start his pro football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs signed Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent after three long days of rumors, picks, and ultimately disappointment.

Shilo's game is built on hard tackling, reliability and doing what the coach says week in and week out. Sanders will join a team that's well-equipped at the safety position.

Expect Sanders to spend his rookie season either on the fringe of the first team or as part of the practice squad.

