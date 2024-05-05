“I have no interest in that” - $35,000,000 worth Brian Kelly breaks silence on potentially filling Jim Harbaugh’s shoes as Michigan HC

After serving as Notre Dame's head coach for 12 years, Brian Kelly decided to challenge himself by coaching in the highly competitive SEC conference, facing off against teams like Georgia and Alabama.

Kelly, who has a net worth of $35 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), has acquired a massive contract at LSU, with a base salary of $400,000 and supplemental compensation of $8.6 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the world of college football.

But did it stop Kelly from considering the role of Michigan HC when Jim Harbaugh decided to move to the NFL? LSU coach weighs in:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I really didn’t think much about it," Kelly said. "I think if my ears were interested in listening to that stuff, maybe it would affect me, but I have no interest in that. I have great respect for what Michigan has accomplished as a football program. They’re the all-time winningest program, but I knew that when I was at Notre Dame. So, it wasn’t anything new."

"This was a conscious decision to come to LSU because I wanted to be in this conference. It was much more than an individual school as much as it was, collectively, I wanted to play in the SEC and play the competition that’s here," Kelly said.

In another interview with USA Today, Kelly clarified his intentions with the Louisiana Tigers:

“I have committed myself to (LSU) I don’t want to coach anywhere else."

Brian Kelly stacks things up to realize championship dream with LSU

Nick Saban with Brian Kelly on College gameday

With Nick Saban gone, all eyes will be on LSU HC Brian Kelly and crew to take away the national championship title in the upcoming college football season.

However, it won't be an easy battle with Jayden Daniels moving on to the NFL. The Tigers must find their starting QB who can replace the 2023 Heisman trophy winner.

To ensure they had all the opportunities to win the title this year, Kelly quickly fired LSU's entire defensive staff and replaced them with a new group led by Blake Baker.

LSU also went in and added Texas' Bo Davis along with Louisiana icon Corey Raymond, which resulted in a more complete defensive staff for LSU.

Reaffirming his faith in the newer and potentially better overall program, Kelly said:

“I think the program is now built on a foundation that they can go compete for a championship.”

“It won’t be elite yet,” LSU HC spoke about their defense, “but I think it’s getting to the point where it can complement our offense. It didn’t complement our offense last year.”

It will be interesting to see if Brian Kelly and the LSU squad can change things around in the 2024 season after a disappointing 10-3 run last year.