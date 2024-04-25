“You want to become a star, go to LSU” - 2023 Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels heaps praise on Alma Mater ahead of 2024 NFL Draft 

Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is moving ahead of his college life with the Tigers as he's declared for the 2024 NFL draft. However, there's no love lost between the Heisman-winning QB and LSU, who's still doing them a favor by calling upon future athletes to join LSU if they want to make big in their sports careers.

"Shout out to them," Daniels told WAFB-TV. "Obvioulsly you know, LSU is sports U. We won the national championship. You want to become a star or icon, you got to go to LSU."

The 23-year-old quarterback knows a thing or two about becoming a star; after all, he won the Heisman last year ahead of sensational QBs such as Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

2024 NFL Draft drama ft. Jayden Daniels

All eyes are on Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, who's anticipated to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the internet was buzzing about Daniels heading to the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick, some reports have stirred controversy about his interest in joining the team.

The LSU quarterback was asked questions about these rumors at an NFL community event, but he chose to give a diplomatic answer.

“I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called. Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I’ll be blessed, and they’re going to get my all," he said.

Amid the draft drama, issues have surfaced regarding Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, allegedly participating in rule-skirting actions. Accusations claim she funded flights for Arizona State Sun Devils recruiters, leading to scrutiny about Daniels' recruitment process.

Daniels' collegiate journey saw him transition from the Arizona State Sun Devils to the LSU Tigers after three years. However, allegations of rule violations have cast a shadow over his past, implicating former head coach Herm Edwards.

