"I'm on the Heisman Trust's a*s": Former USC star Reggie Bush once spoke on adamant efforts to get his trophy reinstated

Reggie Bush has officially got his Heisman Trophy back after a successful campaign for it to happen. Bush started to really push for the Heisman Trust to award him his trophy back after the NCAA started allowing athletes to make money through NIL.

Back in January, Bush was on Julian Edelman's podcast, "Games with Names," and said he was campaigning hard to get his Heisman back:

"Oh nah, but we got some things that are coming down the pipeline, going to change that. That's about as far as I can tell you. But, I'm on the Heisman Trust's a*s, and the NCAA, I can tell you that. I'm on their a*s."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Four months after that interview, Bush has gotten his Heisman Trophy back as the Heisman Trust announced the news on Wednesday. Bush, meanwhile, says it's a long time coming for him, as he's been working hard to get it back.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement to ESPN. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

In his Heisman-winning season in 2005 at USC, Bush rushed for 1,740 yards on 200 carries and had 16 touchdowns. He also added 478 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Why did Reggie Bush have his Heisman stripped?

Reggie Bush lost his Heisman Trophy in 2010 after the NCAA was investigating USC. It was alleged that Bush and his family had received illegal benefits, as it was reported he received financial benefits, including free housing and other perks from sports agents and representatives while he was at USC.

At the time, college athletes could not receive any money or any perks, so Bush was forced to forfeit his Heisman Trophy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments," said Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust.

"We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."

This is a milestone moment for Bush, and he will doubtless be celebrating.