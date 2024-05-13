“I made between 4-8 million” - Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. flexes on wealth via latest song “IGGY”

Deion Sanders’ son, Deion Sanders Jr., released his second song, ' Iggy’ on Monday. Following his father's footsteps for multi-talented brilliance, Sanders Jr. is building a music career alongside his entrepreneurial ventures like luxury clothing, social media and accessories.

A snippet of the music video was shared on his X account and the YouTube channel Well Off Media.

“IGGY out now on ALL platforms (Second song now out yet),” he captioned the post.

Sanders Jr. was featured extensively in the video snippet. His luxury clothes and accessories were the highlight of the video. Bucky’s wealth is also mentioned in the song lyrics. Here are a few lines from the song.

“I swear done made me a killing & since they talking records.”

“I made between 4-8 million.”

“She come to my city and get busy like iggy (ille zella ya).”

Sanders Jr.'s social media also offers a glimpse into his love for music. He is often seen jamming to his favorite artists.

Deion Sanders Jr. dropped another track 'Jawn Legend'

Deion Sanders Jr. released a song, 'Jawn Legend,' in April. The track features Sanders Jr. rapping about his success and his wealth.

The song's video also featured many of his friends, his girlfriend Brittany Faye, and his mother, Carolyn Chambers. It also features a few Colorado Buffaloes squad members.

The lyrics of the song mentioned him taking big steps. A few lines from the song are:

“Cuz I’m making big moves b**ch I’m mass cable. That money go straight to my head, my account cerebral.”

The music video seems to be compiled from clips from Sanders Jr.’s camera that he filmed himself. Sanders Jr. and Brittany have been together for a while now.

His brother, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, released his first song, ‘Perfect Timing,’ on May 7.