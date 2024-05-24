"I would really need Jesus to come down himself": Deion Sanders on how he would fit in modern NIL era during his prime

Deion Sanders had a funny view on how he would have fit into the modern NIL era during his prime. During an appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast, Sanders was asked what a 19-year-old version of himself would look like in today’s landscape. His response was classic Prime Time:

"I don't even know who to even compare me to. What I would be like? Oh my goodness. Jesus, Oh God!! I would need help. I know because of all the access that the internet gives. Oh Lord Jesus, trouble. Yeah, I would really need Jesus to come down himself." [25:46]

Coach Prime has been a marketing genius, even before his NFL days. His unique understanding of his off-field value set him apart long before the NIL deals were even a term. Given his star power in the 90s era, the 56-year-old NFL Hall of Famer would have been the perfect candidate to thrive in today’s college athlete pay environment.

Deion Sanders' interesting take on NIL

The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes has shared his thoughts on the regulation of NIL deals once again. During his appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Sanders called for a NIL structure akin to professional sports.

"I just have a problem with, you can't do it all the same. Because everybody isn't built like that. Everybody ain't equal. We all wanna say everybody is created equal, that's a lie," Sanders asserted.

Sanders illustrated his point by referencing star player Travis Hunter, who plays both offense and defense. He humorously suggested that Hunter should get paid twice as much due to his dual roles.

Interestingly, Sanders’ views have earlier found support in the form of Alabama legend Nick Saban, who has always maintained a traditional stance regarding NIL.

"Every coach should be looking forward and not backward... Being adaptable to the circumstances you are in so that you have a chance to be functionally successful," Saban remarked.

As Coach Prime enters his second offseason as a Division I coach, his approach to NIL and the transfer portal will continue to spark debate.

