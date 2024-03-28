"I think we have a very hungry football team": Steve Sarkisian sheds light on Longhorns' intense prep for 2024 college football season

Fresh off a Big 12 Championship and Playoff appearance, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has assured fans that his team is determined to surpass last season's success.

Spring practice has not quite reached the halfway point yet, but Sarkisian is already impressed by the competitive fire burning within his players.

"We have a very hungry football team," Sarkisian said. "These guys are highly competitive.Our practices are extremely competitive right now."

Sarkisian believes the drive to win permeates locker room conversations and extends to the players' personal downtime.

"That's the conversation when they're back at their apartments or dorms when we're not there," Sarkisian explained. "It's on their mind. And I think that's a good thing."

During a recent practice session, a young player made a mistake that could have potentially injured a teammate. Before Sarkisian or the coaching staff could intervene, a group of players immediately stepped in to correct the error. That speaks volumes about the team set-up. Sarkisian mentioned that the team is highly competitive, and the players know exactly what contributes to their vision and what doesn't.

The players' aforementioned act demonstrates a commitment to excellence that extends beyond coaches' instructions.

"They're coaching one another," Sarkisian said. "There's not everybody looking around for one or two voices... We've got a multitude of guys doing that, and I think there's a real positive to that for us."

With a talented roster and a clear desire to dominate, the Texas Longhorns are shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with for the upcoming season.

Steve Sarkisian praises transfer Mukuba's leadership

Praising Andrew Mukuba, a safety who transferred from Clemson, Texas, head coach Steve Sarkisian highlighted him as a "pleasant surprise" during spring practice.

"You feel his experience as a player," Sarkisian said of Mukuba. "He's aggressive, he's tough, but yet he knows how to practice."

Mukuba's three years under Clemson coach Dabo Swinney have instilled a valuable combination of skill and focus. His impressive collegiate record includes 142 tackles, a sack, 15 passes defended, and an interception.

Steve Sarkisian shared that Mukuba's leadership will positively impact the team's development.

"I hope he serves as a really good benchmark for some of the other guys on how to do it," Sarkisian said.

The Texas Longhorns, with their competitive spirit and the addition of experienced leaders like Mukuba, appear well on their way to a successful season.

