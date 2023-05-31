"I think this is the year": Texas legend RB Ricky Williams discusses 2023 Longhorns

Texas Longhorns are a storied and successful program in college football. However, the team has failed to win the national championship for almost two decades. Their last victory came in 2005 under head coach Mack Brown.

In what can be described as a positive vibe-inducing statement, Ricky Williams anticipates that the 2023 squad will go the distance. This is a feat that also eluded him during his college years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Williams believes the time is right for Texas

The running back is undoubtedly one of the best to have ever appeared for the program. His time with the Longhorns saw him win the coveted Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, and the Walter Camp Award. However, he couldn't add the national title to this collection.

Despite facing numerous challenges in the past decade, Texas Longhorns have pursued a persistent goal of reaching the championship. With top college talents, the program has put up a tough fight year after year, but has been falling short.

Williams believes that the time has come for the Longhorns to finally make significant progress and overcome the obstacles. The 1998 Heisman Trophy winner is optimistic that the 2023 team has what it takes to claim the national championship.

Dutch Chattahoochee @ChattahoocheeTX @DirtyBirdMike91 not even close, but, ricky williams is the best running back of all time!! least my favorite anyway! @DirtyBirdMike91 not even close, but, ricky williams is the best running back of all time!! least my favorite anyway! https://t.co/pha9uXzjOa

Williams' optimism originates from his belief in the ability of the program's head coach Steve Sarkisian. In an interview with 247Sports, the legendary running back stated:

"I think it has to be. For Texas fans, we’ve been waiting, waiting and waiting. Sark has had enough time to get comfortable and find his players. I think this is the year. We keep saying that, but I really like Sark and the way players really respond to him.”

The 46-year-old is confident of Sarkisian's prowess in bringing out the best in quarterbacks. With the likes of Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, and Arch Manning, he believes the team has talented players in the position that can help achieve something big. In his words:

“He’s great with quarterbacks, and he’s got a couple of good ones right now. I think the confidence Texas built in the Bama game is real. I think they can take that and turn it into something special.”

The advancements and progress witnessed on the Forty Acres under Steve Sarkisian have potentially garnered a level of understanding and patience from the Longhorns fan base. Just like Williams, they are hopeful of something big along the way.

The supporters of the program remain exceptionally eager and enthusiastic for success, demonstrating a strong desire to witness significant achievements. And their own very Ricky Williams believes that the time is now for Texas to claim the national title.

Poll : 0 votes