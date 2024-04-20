“I wish you could have a conversation with Shedeur”- $45M worth Deion Sanders defends Colorado QB amid backlash  over transfer portal comments

The transfer portal is one of the fastest ways to build a program from the ground up. That is how the Colorado Buffaloes built up their roster last season. However, with a lot of players entering the portal, the program has come under fire.

Coach Deion Sanders, who is worth $45 million according to Forbes, discussed how the ways of the transfer portal have changed:

“I think the most prominent players at every program are probably your best recruiters. I wish you could have a conversation with Shedeur and just tell him to just show you his (direct messages) one time. You would not believe the kids that call him and call Shilo, because they’re high-profile young men.”

Players interested in joining the Colorado Buffaloes have been reaching out to Shedeur and Shilo Sanders on social media. Fans and experts alike have ridiculed such a practice.

Deion Sanders recently shed light on how the world of recruiting has changed:

“That’s how the recruit thing works, man, for real, is players. They know who the dogs are and who the cats are.” h/t Fox31 Denver

Can Colorado make the most of the transfer portal?

The Colorado Buffaloes are in a good spot heading into the season, but just like any other program, there are still some weaknesses that they need to address. They had more players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal than they would have liked, including Cormani McClain. Despite Coach Prime being happy with the program, there is always room to improve.

The Colorado Buffaloes need to be smart about recruiting as they attempt to build a bowl-eligible team.

