The announcement that Deion Sanders will be absent from his first Pac-12 Media Day has been greeted with a mixture of concern, disappointment and banter.

Jo Duk @duckit292 @On3sports @BrianHowell33 Hope he’s okay. Wasn’t he supposed to have an emergency blood clot surgery a few weeks ago?

Joseph40J @Trackdog40J @On3sports @BrianHowell33 I'm sure pac12 media days have been scheduled for sometime now, why would they schedule surgery at same time....wierd. Hopefully all goes well.

charlie adams @charlie56444491 @On3sports @BrianHowell33 Pray all is well with you coach prime

🌽BigRedKorner🌽 @KadeLight57 @On3sports @BrianHowell33 How is the guy even coaching? I mean don’t get me wrong I wish the best for health and all, but doesn’t seem like he’s in shape to be coaching atm.

RaisingCane @RaisingCane51 @On3sports @BrianHowell33 He’s definitely not putting his best foot forward.

Sanders was one of the most anticipated figures expected to appear at the event, which will be Friday at Resorts World, Las Vegas.

The NFL legend took over a Colorado team that had a terrible 1-11 record last season. Since his assumption of leadership at Boulder, Coach Prime has undertaken a complete overhaul of the roster. This has restored the hope of many fans that the team may be back on track.

However, Sanders’ availability has been minimal in the locker room and on the practice fields. The reason is not far-fetched. He fought a major medical battle in June that involved removing multiple blood clots from his thigh and below his knee. There were initial concerns that he might lose some of his toes to amputation, but he downplayed these.

Sanders’ medical battles go way back. While at Jackson State, the Pro Football Hall of Famer went through multiple surgeries on his feet and had two of his toes amputated. He has been vocal about his medical ordeals and his recovery process.

Why will Deion Sanders be absent at Pac-12 Media Day?

Deion Sanders' outspoken nature and unconventional way of reviving his roster at Colorado made many fans and journalists look forward to seeing him at the Pac-12 Media Day. But according to a statement put out by the University of Colorado, he will be absent from the event due to medical reasons.

“Following the success of his last procedure and upon the advice of his doctors, Coach Prime is scheduled for a subsequent, routine follow-up procedure on July 20," Colorada said in a statement. "Unfortunately, his recovery will preclude him from attending Pac-12 media day, but he is fully expected to be back coaching in time for fall camp.”

The Buffaloes will be represented at the event by defensive coordinator Charles Kelly. He will be accompanied by Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Deion Sanders is expected to be back to lead the Buffaloes during preseason practice and then try to lead the team to improved performance when the season starts in September.

