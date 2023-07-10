The college football landscape has been turned upside down recently from college football expansion to the transfer portal. With many players changing teams and teams changing conferences, college football has seen more change than ever.

Each conference hosts their media days. There, the media can speak with conference commissioners, head coaches, and the players themselves, in some cases. This year will be more explosive than ever before.

Below is the list of dates and expected attendees, with notes on what to look for on college football media day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wednesday, July 12th

Big 12

Valero Alamo Bowl - Washington v Texas

Baylor Head Coach: Dave Aranda

BYU Head Coach: Kalani Sitake

BYU QB: Kedon Slovis

Houston Head Coach: Dana Holgorsen

Kansas Head Coach: Lance Leipold

Kansas QB: Jalon Daniels

Oklahoma State Head Coach: Mike Gundy

TCU Head Coach: Sonny Dykes

Texas Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian

Texas QB: Quinn Ewers

Texas WR: Xavier Worthy

Expect a lot of talk surrounding Texas' move to the SEC in 2024. I would also anticipate talking about the recruitment of Arch Manning and how Longhorns' head coach Steve Sarkisian juggles his QB room.

The Big 12 should feature BYU and Houston with their new conference status.

Thursday, July 13th

Oklahoma v Iowa State

UCF Head Coach: Gus Malzahn

UCF QB: John Rhys Plumlee

Cincinnati Head Coach: Scott Satterfield

Iowa State Head Coach: Matt Campbell

Kansas State Head Coach: Chris Klieman

Kansas State QB: Will Howard

Oklahoma Head Coach: Brent Venables

Oklahoma QB: Dillon Gabriel

Texas Tech Head Coach: Joey McGuire

West Virginia Head Coach: Neal Brown

Like the Longhorns the previous day, expect Oklahoma personnel and players to receive a lot of SEC talk. Sooners' Head Coach Brent Venables will begin to feel the heat with another season of unmet expectations.

UCF and Cincinnati take center stage for the first time in the Big 12.

Monday, July 17th

SEC

SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia

LSU Head Coach: Brian Kelly

Texas A&M Head Coach: Jimbo Fisher

Missouri Head Coach: Eliah Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 18th

2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia

Georgia Head Coach: Kirby Smart

Auburn Head Coach: Hugh Freeze

Mississippi State Head Coach: Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt Head Coach: Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 19th

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State

Alabama Head Coach: Nick Saban

Florida Head Coach: Billy Napier

Kentucky Head Coach: Mark Stoops

Arkansas Head Coach: Sam Pittman

Thursday, July 20th

Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson v Tennessee

Ole Miss Head Coach: Lane Kiffin

Tennessee Head Coach: Josh Heupel

South Carolina Head Coach: Shane Beamer

There is always a bevy of topics to cover with the legendary coaches in the SEC. I expect the conversation about SEC expansion to include Texas and Oklahoma will be among many of the topics. College football's expanded playoffs and how many teams the SEC should receive could be on the agenda.

Friday, July 21st

Pac-12

Colorado Football Spring Game

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff

Arizona Head Coach: Jedd Fisch

Arizona State Head Coach: Kenny Dillingham

California Head Coach: Justin Wilcox

Colorado Head Coach: Deion Sanders

Oregon Head Coach: Dan Lanning

Oregon State Head Coach: Jonathan Smith

Stanford Head Coach: Troy Taylor

UCLA Head Coach: Chip Kelly

USC Head Coach: Lincoln Riley

Utah Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham

Washington Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer

Washington State Head Coach: Jake Dickert

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will be front and center and has a lot of explaining on how he plans to keep the conference afloat in 2024 and beyond. The botched San Diego State expansion has to be one of the questions asked.

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley, Coach Chip Kelly, and California Head Coach Justin Wilcox will likely field questions about their move to the Big Ten in 2024.

Did we mention the debut of Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders? I'm sure the Buffaloes' headman will have plenty to talk about, including his recovery from blood clot surgery and how he has utilized the college football transfer portal unlike any other.

Tuesday, July 25th

Pittsburgh v Miami

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami

Syracuse

Wednesday, July 26th

ACC

Florida v Florida State

Duke

Florida State

Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech

Virginia

Big Ten

Northwestern v Wisconsin

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti

Illinois Head Coach: Bret Bielema

Rutgers Head Coach: Greg Schiano

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

Northwestern Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald

Penn State Head Coach: James Franklin

Iowa Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz

Ohio State Head Coach; Ryan Day

Thursday, July 27th

ACC

Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson v Tennessee

Boston College

Clemson

North Carolina

NC State

Wake Forest

Big Ten

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU

Indiana Head Coach: Tom Allen

Maryland Head Coach: Michael Locksley

Minnesota Head Coach: P.J. Fleck

Purdue Head Coach: Ryan Walters

Nebraska Head Coach: Matt Rhule

Wisconsin Head Coach: Luke Fickell

Michigan Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh

On July 26th and 27th, we are in for a treat. We get ACC and Big Ten media days on the same days - a double dip of entertainment and thought-provoking questions for two of the most impactful conferences in college football.

Poll : 0 votes