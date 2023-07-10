The college football landscape has been turned upside down recently from college football expansion to the transfer portal. With many players changing teams and teams changing conferences, college football has seen more change than ever.
Each conference hosts their media days. There, the media can speak with conference commissioners, head coaches, and the players themselves, in some cases. This year will be more explosive than ever before.
Below is the list of dates and expected attendees, with notes on what to look for on college football media day.
Wednesday, July 12th
Big 12
Baylor Head Coach: Dave Aranda
BYU Head Coach: Kalani Sitake
BYU QB: Kedon Slovis
Houston Head Coach: Dana Holgorsen
Kansas Head Coach: Lance Leipold
Kansas QB: Jalon Daniels
Oklahoma State Head Coach: Mike Gundy
TCU Head Coach: Sonny Dykes
Texas Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian
Texas QB: Quinn Ewers
Texas WR: Xavier Worthy
Expect a lot of talk surrounding Texas' move to the SEC in 2024. I would also anticipate talking about the recruitment of Arch Manning and how Longhorns' head coach Steve Sarkisian juggles his QB room.
The Big 12 should feature BYU and Houston with their new conference status.
Thursday, July 13th
UCF Head Coach: Gus Malzahn
UCF QB: John Rhys Plumlee
Cincinnati Head Coach: Scott Satterfield
Iowa State Head Coach: Matt Campbell
Kansas State Head Coach: Chris Klieman
Kansas State QB: Will Howard
Oklahoma Head Coach: Brent Venables
Oklahoma QB: Dillon Gabriel
Texas Tech Head Coach: Joey McGuire
West Virginia Head Coach: Neal Brown
Like the Longhorns the previous day, expect Oklahoma personnel and players to receive a lot of SEC talk. Sooners' Head Coach Brent Venables will begin to feel the heat with another season of unmet expectations.
UCF and Cincinnati take center stage for the first time in the Big 12.
Monday, July 17th
SEC
LSU Head Coach: Brian Kelly
Texas A&M Head Coach: Jimbo Fisher
Missouri Head Coach: Eliah Drinkwitz
Tuesday, July 18th
Georgia Head Coach: Kirby Smart
Auburn Head Coach: Hugh Freeze
Mississippi State Head Coach: Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt Head Coach: Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 19th
Alabama Head Coach: Nick Saban
Florida Head Coach: Billy Napier
Kentucky Head Coach: Mark Stoops
Arkansas Head Coach: Sam Pittman
Thursday, July 20th
Ole Miss Head Coach: Lane Kiffin
Tennessee Head Coach: Josh Heupel
South Carolina Head Coach: Shane Beamer
There is always a bevy of topics to cover with the legendary coaches in the SEC. I expect the conversation about SEC expansion to include Texas and Oklahoma will be among many of the topics. College football's expanded playoffs and how many teams the SEC should receive could be on the agenda.
Friday, July 21st
Pac-12
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff
Arizona Head Coach: Jedd Fisch
Arizona State Head Coach: Kenny Dillingham
California Head Coach: Justin Wilcox
Colorado Head Coach: Deion Sanders
Oregon Head Coach: Dan Lanning
Oregon State Head Coach: Jonathan Smith
Stanford Head Coach: Troy Taylor
UCLA Head Coach: Chip Kelly
USC Head Coach: Lincoln Riley
Utah Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham
Washington Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer
Washington State Head Coach: Jake Dickert
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will be front and center and has a lot of explaining on how he plans to keep the conference afloat in 2024 and beyond. The botched San Diego State expansion has to be one of the questions asked.
USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley, Coach Chip Kelly, and California Head Coach Justin Wilcox will likely field questions about their move to the Big Ten in 2024.
Did we mention the debut of Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders? I'm sure the Buffaloes' headman will have plenty to talk about, including his recovery from blood clot surgery and how he has utilized the college football transfer portal unlike any other.
Tuesday, July 25th
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Miami
Syracuse
Wednesday, July 26th
ACC
Duke
Florida State
Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech
Virginia
Big Ten
Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti
Illinois Head Coach: Bret Bielema
Rutgers Head Coach: Greg Schiano
Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker
Northwestern Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald
Penn State Head Coach: James Franklin
Iowa Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz
Ohio State Head Coach; Ryan Day
Thursday, July 27th
ACC
Boston College
Clemson
North Carolina
NC State
Wake Forest
Big Ten
Indiana Head Coach: Tom Allen
Maryland Head Coach: Michael Locksley
Minnesota Head Coach: P.J. Fleck
Purdue Head Coach: Ryan Walters
Nebraska Head Coach: Matt Rhule
Wisconsin Head Coach: Luke Fickell
Michigan Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh
On July 26th and 27th, we are in for a treat. We get ACC and Big Ten media days on the same days - a double dip of entertainment and thought-provoking questions for two of the most impactful conferences in college football.
