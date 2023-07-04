Few college players have caused the excitement levels to go through the roof quite like Arch Manning. The Texas Longhorns quarterback is the son of Cooper Manning, with Peyton and Eli being his uncles.

Naturally, he wants to get started off on the right foot, and that means getting in shape. Going by a photo that has since gone viral of the Longhorns QB room, Arch Manning, along with all the other quarterbacks, are in peak physical condition.

But of course, this does not translate to success on the field. Once NFL fans saw the photo, naturally, comments came pouring in with one fan saying the photo is weird.

"Honestly that’s kinda weird."

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on Arch Manning's photo.

Shrewski @Shrewskii Arch Manning entering his Freshman Season in college vs Tom Brady entering his Rookie season in the NFL. Arch Manning entering his Freshman Season in college vs Tom Brady entering his Rookie season in the NFL. https://t.co/3O5zFT0tqG

Tbomb73 @tbomb73 @Shrewskii And I wonder which one is going to be a legend and what one is going to be a flameout, over hyped dud. You can have a great physique but does that help you read defenses and give you great instincts. 🤔 @Shrewskii And I wonder which one is going to be a legend and what one is going to be a flameout, over hyped dud. You can have a great physique but does that help you read defenses and give you great instincts. 🤔

College Sports Only @CollegeSportsO Peyton & Eli should borrow Texas QB Arch Manning's ab workout for their dad bods. Peyton & Eli should borrow Texas QB Arch Manning's ab workout for their dad bods. 😂 https://t.co/RTRyPLlisr

So it appears not many people are buying into the Texas hype after this picture. But for now, the Longhorns have a good quarterback room, headlined by Murphy and Arch.

Arch Manning already under pressure to perform

Texas Spring Football Game

Coming into college football is daunting enough for most high school players, but when you have the last name that is considered football royalty, it adds an extra layer to what people expect.

With Peyton and Eli Manning both winning two Super Bowls and setting number of franchise records for their respective teams, many have Arch earmarked for the same.

While his high school numbers are incredible (8,539 passing yards, 115 touchdowns, and just 19 interceptions in four years), translating that to college football is something entirely different.

Much was made of Arch Manning's choice of Texas, but it is clear he wants to go on his own path and not that of his uncles.

Despite the hype around Arch, some are not sure if he will be Texas' starting quarterback, but time will tell if the Longhorns want to go forward with Arch.

