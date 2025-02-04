Illinois Football Recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Bret Bielema has in Class of 2025 

After finishing the 2024 season with a 10-3 record and a tense win over South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl, the Illinois Fighting Illini are expected to compete for a College Football Playoff spot in 2025.

The Fighting Illini have a strong roster, without many significant losses to the transfer portal or graduation. There are also a few holes to fill in the roster, but head coach Bret Bielema seems to have a way of getting the most out of recruits’ talent.

Bielema was also able to bring in some prospects to Champaign, as Illinois landed the 43rd recruiting class in the nation ahead of the February National Signing Day. While there isn’t much playing room for the newcomers in 2025, here are three prospects who could play a role for the Illini in 2025.

Top 3 Illinois freshmen in Class of 2025

Bret Bielema has built a strong program in Champaign - Source: Imagn

#3. Brayden Trimble, Wide Receiver

A Mt Zion High School product, Brayden Trimble is a productive wide receiver who will stay close to home for college. He finished his high school career with 215 receptions (ninth in Illinois high school history) and 3,036 yards. He was also a three-time Academic All-State.

Illinois has some experienced contributors at wide receiver, Trimble will not be expected to play a lot as a freshman, but he has the talent and smarts to make the most of the chances he is given.

#2. Cameron Brooks, Edge

Perhaps the biggest need in the Illinois roster was at defensive linemen, although Bielema got some players on the transfer portal. After playing at 255 pounds as a junior, Cameron Brooks bulked up to 270 pounds last season, so he should have the size to play in his freshman season.

Brooks will not be expected to be a three-down player, but he could be part of the rotation and contribute in his first season. His explosiveness and natural strength could turn him into a solid player as he gets more playing time.

#1. Grant Beerman, Linebacker

The only four-star recruit from the Fighting Illini’s class of 2025, Grant Beerman is joining a crowded linebacking corps, but he has the talent to earn some playing time. He was a tackling machine at Lakota West High School, where he finished his senior season with 103 tackles, two sacks, three passes defended, one interception and a forced fumble.

Beerman had initially committed to Purdue, however, he decomitted in late November and immediately signed with the Illini. He was also a basketball player and a track athlete in high school. At 6-5, 220 pounds he has a good frame to play the position in college.

What do you think of the Illinois Fighting Illini's recruits for the Class of 2025? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

