Illinois vs Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

By Geoff
Modified Oct 11, 2025 03:23 GMT
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (left) and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (left) and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

No. 1-ranked Ohio State tests the mettle of No. 17 Illinois in a Big Ten Conference showdown on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) have ran past their opponents by an average of 32.4 points per game. In Ohio State's 42-3 win over Minnesota last Saturday, Sayin completed 23 of 27 attempts for 326 yards and three touchdowns to burn the Golden Gophers' defense.

On the other hand, Luke Altmyer and the Fighting Illini (5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten), had made a complete recovery from the 63-10 setback against Indiana on Week 4, emerging victorious over USC (34-32) and Purdue (43-27) in their last two games.

In Illinois 43-27 conquest of the Purdue, Altmyer threw a whopping 390 yards and passed for a touchdown, as the Fighting Illini air raided the Boilermakers with some timely throws to secure its second-stright Big Ten win.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

Illinois vs Ohio State projected starting lineup for Week 7

Illinois projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Illinois' projected starters on offense vs Ohio State

PosNo.Starter
WR-X13Clement, Hudson RS JR/TR
WR-Z8Elzy, Malik JR
WR-SL17Dixon, Collin RS SO
LT74Davis, J.C. SR/TR
LG73Gesky, Josh RS SR
C64Kreutz, Josh RS SR
RG66Hansen, Brandon SO
RT58Priestly, Melvin SR/TR
TE-Y85Arkin, Tanner RS SR/TR
TE-F88Stoffel, Davin SO/TR
QB9Altmyer, Luke RS SR/TR
RB21Laughery, Aidan RS JR
Here's a look at Illinois' projected starters on defense vs Ohio State

PosNo.Starter
LDE90Thompson Jr., James RS SR/TR
NT99Neal, Curt RS JR/TR
RDE36Durojaiye, Tomiwa RS JR/TR
LOLB17Jacas, Gabe SR
WLB45Hood, Malachi RS JR
MLB28Rosiek, Dylan RS SR
ROLB3Bryant, Alec RS SR/TR
LCB5Cox Jr., Torrie RS SR/TR
SS7Bailey, Matthew RS JR
FS10Scott, Miles RS SR
RCB1Patterson, Kaleb RS JR/TR
NB14Scott, Xavier SR
Here's a look at Illinois' projected starters on special teams vs Ohio State

PosNo.Starter
PT40Crimmins, Keelan SR/TR
PK24Olano, David JR
KO24Olano, David JR
LS44Mahoney III, Patrick RS SO
H40Crimmins, Keelan SR/TR
PR80Beatty, Hank SR
KR80Beatty, Hank SR
Ohio State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on offense vs Illinois

PosNo.Starter
WR-X17Tate, Carnell JR
WR-Z4Smith, Jeremiah SO
WR-Y1Inniss, Brandon JR
LT67Siereveld, Austin RS SO
LG51Montgomery, Luke JR
C75Hinzman, Carson RS JR
RG77Tshabola, Tegra RS JR
RT70Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR
TE89Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR
QB10Sayin, Julian RS FR
RB12Donaldson, CJ SR/TR
Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on defense vs Illinois

PosNo.Starter
LDE92Curry, Caden SR
NT98McDonald, Kayden JR
DT95Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR
RDE97Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR
WLB0Styles, Sonny SR
MLB8Reese, Arvell JR
LCB7Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR
SS2Downs, Caleb JR/TR
FS18McClain, Jaylen SO
RCB1Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR
NB3Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on special teams vs Illinois

PosNo.Starter
PT42McGuire, Joe RS SO
PK38Fielding, Jayden SR
KO38Fielding, Jayden SR
LS43Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR
H42McGuire, Joe RS SO
PR1Inniss, Brandon JR
KR1Inniss, Brandon JR
Illinois vs Ohio State depth chart for Week 7

Illinois depth chart

Here's a look at Illinois' depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X13Clement, Hudson RS JR/TR7Capka-Jones, Alexander RS SR/TR2
Hollins, Ashton RS JR
WR-Z8Elzy, Malik JR0Bowick, Justin RS JR/TR11
Trimble, Brayden FR
WR-SL17Dixon, Collin RS SO80Beatty, Hank SR1
Sanders II, Mario RS JR/TR
LT74Davis, J.C. SR/TR63Schuster, Dezmond RS SR/TR70
McMillan, Tyler RS SR/TR
LG73Gesky, Josh RS SR78Tuerk, Eddie RS FR65
Francis, Kellen RS SO/TR
C64Kreutz, Josh RS SR55
McMillen, TJ RS SO
RG66Hansen, Brandon SO75
Henderson, Brandon JR
RT58Priestly, Melvin SR/TR79Stewart, Zafir RS FR71
Knapik, Nathan RS FR/TR
TE-Y85Arkin, Tanner RS SR/TR14Rusk, Cole RS SR/TR89
Hollinger, Tanner RS FR
TE-F88Stoffel, Davin SO/TR23Anderson, Jordan RS JR86
Abney, Christian JR/TR
QB9Altmyer, Luke RS SR/TR10
Hampton, Ethan RS SR/TR
RB21Laughery, Aidan RS JR3Feagin, Kaden JR5
Valentine, Ca'Lil SO
Here's a look at Illinois' depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
LDE90Thompson Jr., James RS SR/TR52Farrell, Pat RS SO94Hewitt, Carter SR/TR91
Brooks, Cameron FR
NT99Neal, Curt RS JR/TR92Hunt, Gentle RS SR/TR44McCullom, Angelo SO95White, Isaiah FR
RDE36Durojaiye, Tomiwa RS JR/TR96Coenen, Eli SO/TR8Warren, Jeremiah RS SO54
John, Demetrius RS FR
LOLB17Jacas, Gabe SR43Barna, Joe SO9
Lowery Jr., Leon RS SR/TR
WLB45Hood, Malachi RS JR30Hayden, Jojo RS SO42
Zardzin, Luke RS SR
MLB28Rosiek, Dylan RS SR39Odeluga, Kenenna RS SR41
Kreutz, James RS JR
ROLB3Bryant, Alec RS SR/TR4Brown, Daniel RS JR/TR26
Kante, Ismael JR/TR
LCB5Cox Jr., Torrie RS SR/TR20
Strain, Tyler RS SR
SS7Bailey, Matthew RS JR2Karriem, Saboor JR13Scott, Xanai FR
FS10Scott, Miles RS SR0
Resetich, Mac JR
RCB1Patterson, Kaleb RS JR/TR19
Rooks, Tyson RS JR
NB14Scott, Xavier SR16
Heckel, Tanner SO
Here's a look at Illinois' depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT40Crimmins, Keelan SR/TR81Rau, Lars SO/TR
PK24Olano, David JR27
Osada, Lucas SO/TR
KO24Olano, David JR27
Osada, Lucas SO/TR
LS44Mahoney III, Patrick RS SO36
Hansen, Lane RS SR
H40Crimmins, Keelan SR/TR81Rau, Lars SO/TR
PR80Beatty, Hank SR0
Resetich, Mac JR
KR80Beatty, Hank SR0
Resetich, Mac JR
Ohio State depth chart

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X17Tate, Carnell JR11Porter, Quincy FR82
Adolph, David RS JR
WR-Z4Smith, Jeremiah SO5
Graham, Mylan RS FR
WR-Y1Inniss, Brandon JR13Rodgers, Bryson RS SO7Bell, Phillip FR
LT67Siereveld, Austin RS SO69Moore, Ian RS FR74Lowe, Carter FR
LG51Montgomery, Luke JR58VanSickle, Gabe RS FR76Cook, Jake FR73
Armstrong, Devontae RS FR
C75Hinzman, Carson RS JR62Padilla, Joshua RS SO56Kema, Isaiah FR64
Lorentz, Simon RS FR
RG77Tshabola, Tegra RS JR78Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR71
McFadden, Jayvon FR
RT70Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR65Terry, Justin RS FR/TR72
Armstrong, Deontae RS FR
TE89Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR86Klare, Max RS JR/TR85Christian, Bennett RS JR15Thurman, Jelani RS SO83
Roberts, Nate FR
QB10Sayin, Julian RS FR3Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO9St. Clair, Tavien FR6
Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR
RB12Donaldson, CJ SR/TR20Peoples, James SO25Jackson, Bo FR32West, Isaiah FR24
Dixon, Sam RS FR
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
LDE92Curry, Caden SR11Hicks, C.J. RS JR52Mickens, Joshua RS SO44Sitanilei, Epi FR
NT98McDonald, Kayden JR53Smith Jr., Will RS SO94Moore, Jason RS SO90
Mensah, Eric RS FR
DT95Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR96Houston, Eddrick SO91Carter, Jarquez FR55Kirks, Dominic RS FR88Odom, Trajen FR
RDE97Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR14Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR15Grady, Zion FR48
George, Logan JR/TR
WLB0Styles, Sonny SR20Pettijohn, Riley FR17Alford, Tarvos FR39
Velazquez, Joey GR/TR
MLB8Reese, Arvell JR26Pierce, Payton SO23Stover, Garrett SO33Lee, Eli FR
LCB7Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR6Sanchez, Devin FR
SS2Downs, Caleb JR/TR10
Delane, Faheem FR
FS18McClain, Jaylen SO9Hartford, Malik JR28
Roker III, Leroy RS FR
RCB1Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR5
Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR
NB3Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR12West, Bryce SO13
Lockhart, Miles RS FR
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT42McGuire, Joe RS SO19
McLarty, Nick RS FR
PK38Fielding, Jayden SR96
Courville, Jackson JR/TR
KO38Fielding, Jayden SR96
Courville, Jackson JR/TR
LS43Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR41Mills, Grant RS FR/TR35
Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR
H42McGuire, Joe RS SO19
McLarty, Nick RS FR
PR1Inniss, Brandon JR4Smith, Jeremiah SO2Downs, Caleb JR/TR13
Rodgers, Bryson RS SO
KR1Inniss, Brandon JR17Tate, Carnell JR5Graham, Mylan RS FR21
Rogers, Anthony FR
How to watch Illinois vs Ohio State? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7

The live TV coverage for the much-anticipated Illinois-Ohio State showdown will air at 12:00 noon ET at FOX. It will be streamed live at FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One.

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will do the play-by-play commentary for the game while Jenny Taft will provide the live updates on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

