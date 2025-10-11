Illinois vs Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season
No. 1-ranked Ohio State tests the mettle of No. 17 Illinois in a Big Ten Conference showdown on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Ad
Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) have ran past their opponents by an average of 32.4 points per game. In Ohio State's 42-3 win over Minnesota last Saturday, Sayin completed 23 of 27 attempts for 326 yards and three touchdowns to burn the Golden Gophers' defense.
On the other hand, Luke Altmyer and the Fighting Illini (5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten), had made a complete recovery from the 63-10 setback against Indiana on Week 4, emerging victorious over USC (34-32) and Purdue (43-27) in their last two games.
In Illinois 43-27 conquest of the Purdue, Altmyer threw a whopping 390 yards and passed for a touchdown, as the Fighting Illini air raided the Boilermakers with some timely throws to secure its second-stright Big Ten win.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
Illinois vs Ohio State projected starting lineup for Week 7
Illinois projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Illinois' projected starters on offense vs Ohio State
Ad
Pos
No.
Starter
WR-X
13
Clement, Hudson RS JR/TR
WR-Z
8
Elzy, Malik JR
WR-SL
17
Dixon, Collin RS SO
LT
74
Davis, J.C. SR/TR
LG
73
Gesky, Josh RS SR
C
64
Kreutz, Josh RS SR
RG
66
Hansen, Brandon SO
RT
58
Priestly, Melvin SR/TR
TE-Y
85
Arkin, Tanner RS SR/TR
TE-F
88
Stoffel, Davin SO/TR
QB
9
Altmyer, Luke RS SR/TR
RB
21
Laughery, Aidan RS JR
Ad
Here's a look at Illinois' projected starters on defense vs Ohio State
Pos
No.
Starter
LDE
90
Thompson Jr., James RS SR/TR
NT
99
Neal, Curt RS JR/TR
RDE
36
Durojaiye, Tomiwa RS JR/TR
LOLB
17
Jacas, Gabe SR
WLB
45
Hood, Malachi RS JR
MLB
28
Rosiek, Dylan RS SR
ROLB
3
Bryant, Alec RS SR/TR
LCB
5
Cox Jr., Torrie RS SR/TR
SS
7
Bailey, Matthew RS JR
FS
10
Scott, Miles RS SR
RCB
1
Patterson, Kaleb RS JR/TR
NB
14
Scott, Xavier SR
Ad
Here's a look at Illinois' projected starters on special teams vs Ohio State
Pos
No.
Starter
PT
40
Crimmins, Keelan SR/TR
PK
24
Olano, David JR
KO
24
Olano, David JR
LS
44
Mahoney III, Patrick RS SO
H
40
Crimmins, Keelan SR/TR
PR
80
Beatty, Hank SR
KR
80
Beatty, Hank SR
Ad
Ohio State projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on offense vs Illinois
Pos
No.
Starter
WR-X
17
Tate, Carnell JR
WR-Z
4
Smith, Jeremiah SO
WR-Y
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
LT
67
Siereveld, Austin RS SO
LG
51
Montgomery, Luke JR
C
75
Hinzman, Carson RS JR
RG
77
Tshabola, Tegra RS JR
RT
70
Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR
TE
89
Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR
QB
10
Sayin, Julian RS FR
RB
12
Donaldson, CJ SR/TR
Ad
Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on defense vs Illinois
Pos
No.
Starter
LDE
92
Curry, Caden SR
NT
98
McDonald, Kayden JR
DT
95
Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR
RDE
97
Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR
WLB
0
Styles, Sonny SR
MLB
8
Reese, Arvell JR
LCB
7
Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR
SS
2
Downs, Caleb JR/TR
FS
18
McClain, Jaylen SO
RCB
1
Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR
NB
3
Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR
Ad
Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on special teams vs Illinois
Pos
No.
Starter
PT
42
McGuire, Joe RS SO
PK
38
Fielding, Jayden SR
KO
38
Fielding, Jayden SR
LS
43
Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR
H
42
McGuire, Joe RS SO
PR
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
KR
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
Ad
Illinois vs Ohio State depth chart for Week 7
Illinois depth chart
Here's a look at Illinois' depth chart for its offense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
WR-X
13
Clement, Hudson RS JR/TR
7
Capka-Jones, Alexander RS SR/TR
2
Hollins, Ashton RS JR
WR-Z
8
Elzy, Malik JR
0
Bowick, Justin RS JR/TR
11
Trimble, Brayden FR
WR-SL
17
Dixon, Collin RS SO
80
Beatty, Hank SR
1
Sanders II, Mario RS JR/TR
LT
74
Davis, J.C. SR/TR
63
Schuster, Dezmond RS SR/TR
70
McMillan, Tyler RS SR/TR
LG
73
Gesky, Josh RS SR
78
Tuerk, Eddie RS FR
65
Francis, Kellen RS SO/TR
C
64
Kreutz, Josh RS SR
55
McMillen, TJ RS SO
RG
66
Hansen, Brandon SO
75
Henderson, Brandon JR
RT
58
Priestly, Melvin SR/TR
79
Stewart, Zafir RS FR
71
Knapik, Nathan RS FR/TR
TE-Y
85
Arkin, Tanner RS SR/TR
14
Rusk, Cole RS SR/TR
89
Hollinger, Tanner RS FR
TE-F
88
Stoffel, Davin SO/TR
23
Anderson, Jordan RS JR
86
Abney, Christian JR/TR
QB
9
Altmyer, Luke RS SR/TR
10
Hampton, Ethan RS SR/TR
RB
21
Laughery, Aidan RS JR
3
Feagin, Kaden JR
5
Valentine, Ca'Lil SO
Ad
Here's a look at Illinois' depth chart for its defense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
LDE
90
Thompson Jr., James RS SR/TR
52
Farrell, Pat RS SO
94
Hewitt, Carter SR/TR
91
Brooks, Cameron FR
NT
99
Neal, Curt RS JR/TR
92
Hunt, Gentle RS SR/TR
44
McCullom, Angelo SO
95
White, Isaiah FR
RDE
36
Durojaiye, Tomiwa RS JR/TR
96
Coenen, Eli SO/TR
8
Warren, Jeremiah RS SO
54
John, Demetrius RS FR
LOLB
17
Jacas, Gabe SR
43
Barna, Joe SO
9
Lowery Jr., Leon RS SR/TR
WLB
45
Hood, Malachi RS JR
30
Hayden, Jojo RS SO
42
Zardzin, Luke RS SR
MLB
28
Rosiek, Dylan RS SR
39
Odeluga, Kenenna RS SR
41
Kreutz, James RS JR
ROLB
3
Bryant, Alec RS SR/TR
4
Brown, Daniel RS JR/TR
26
Kante, Ismael JR/TR
LCB
5
Cox Jr., Torrie RS SR/TR
20
Strain, Tyler RS SR
SS
7
Bailey, Matthew RS JR
2
Karriem, Saboor JR
13
Scott, Xanai FR
FS
10
Scott, Miles RS SR
0
Resetich, Mac JR
RCB
1
Patterson, Kaleb RS JR/TR
19
Rooks, Tyson RS JR
NB
14
Scott, Xavier SR
16
Heckel, Tanner SO
Ad
Here's a look at Illinois' depth chart for its special teams:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
PT
40
Crimmins, Keelan SR/TR
81
Rau, Lars SO/TR
PK
24
Olano, David JR
27
Osada, Lucas SO/TR
KO
24
Olano, David JR
27
Osada, Lucas SO/TR
LS
44
Mahoney III, Patrick RS SO
36
Hansen, Lane RS SR
H
40
Crimmins, Keelan SR/TR
81
Rau, Lars SO/TR
PR
80
Beatty, Hank SR
0
Resetich, Mac JR
KR
80
Beatty, Hank SR
0
Resetich, Mac JR
Ad
Ohio State depth chart
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
WR-X
17
Tate, Carnell JR
11
Porter, Quincy FR
82
Adolph, David RS JR
WR-Z
4
Smith, Jeremiah SO
5
Graham, Mylan RS FR
WR-Y
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
13
Rodgers, Bryson RS SO
7
Bell, Phillip FR
LT
67
Siereveld, Austin RS SO
69
Moore, Ian RS FR
74
Lowe, Carter FR
LG
51
Montgomery, Luke JR
58
VanSickle, Gabe RS FR
76
Cook, Jake FR
73
Armstrong, Devontae RS FR
C
75
Hinzman, Carson RS JR
62
Padilla, Joshua RS SO
56
Kema, Isaiah FR
64
Lorentz, Simon RS FR
RG
77
Tshabola, Tegra RS JR
78
Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR
71
McFadden, Jayvon FR
RT
70
Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR
65
Terry, Justin RS FR/TR
72
Armstrong, Deontae RS FR
TE
89
Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR
86
Klare, Max RS JR/TR
85
Christian, Bennett RS JR
15
Thurman, Jelani RS SO
83
Roberts, Nate FR
QB
10
Sayin, Julian RS FR
3
Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO
9
St. Clair, Tavien FR
6
Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR
RB
12
Donaldson, CJ SR/TR
20
Peoples, James SO
25
Jackson, Bo FR
32
West, Isaiah FR
24
Dixon, Sam RS FR
Ad
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
LDE
92
Curry, Caden SR
11
Hicks, C.J. RS JR
52
Mickens, Joshua RS SO
44
Sitanilei, Epi FR
NT
98
McDonald, Kayden JR
53
Smith Jr., Will RS SO
94
Moore, Jason RS SO
90
Mensah, Eric RS FR
DT
95
Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR
96
Houston, Eddrick SO
91
Carter, Jarquez FR
55
Kirks, Dominic RS FR
88
Odom, Trajen FR
RDE
97
Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR
14
Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR
15
Grady, Zion FR
48
George, Logan JR/TR
WLB
0
Styles, Sonny SR
20
Pettijohn, Riley FR
17
Alford, Tarvos FR
39
Velazquez, Joey GR/TR
MLB
8
Reese, Arvell JR
26
Pierce, Payton SO
23
Stover, Garrett SO
33
Lee, Eli FR
LCB
7
Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR
6
Sanchez, Devin FR
SS
2
Downs, Caleb JR/TR
10
Delane, Faheem FR
FS
18
McClain, Jaylen SO
9
Hartford, Malik JR
28
Roker III, Leroy RS FR
RCB
1
Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR
5
Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR
NB
3
Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR
12
West, Bryce SO
13
Lockhart, Miles RS FR
Ad
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
PT
42
McGuire, Joe RS SO
19
McLarty, Nick RS FR
PK
38
Fielding, Jayden SR
96
Courville, Jackson JR/TR
KO
38
Fielding, Jayden SR
96
Courville, Jackson JR/TR
LS
43
Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR
41
Mills, Grant RS FR/TR
35
Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR
H
42
McGuire, Joe RS SO
19
McLarty, Nick RS FR
PR
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
4
Smith, Jeremiah SO
2
Downs, Caleb JR/TR
13
Rodgers, Bryson RS SO
KR
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
17
Tate, Carnell JR
5
Graham, Mylan RS FR
21
Rogers, Anthony FR
Ad
How to watch Illinois vs Ohio State? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7
The live TV coverage for the much-anticipated Illinois-Ohio State showdown will air at 12:00 noon ET at FOX. It will be streamed live at FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One.
Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will do the play-by-play commentary for the game while Jenny Taft will provide the live updates on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.
As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.
Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.
His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.