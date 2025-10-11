Illinois vs Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

No. 1-ranked Ohio State tests the mettle of No. 17 Illinois in a Big Ten Conference showdown on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) have ran past their opponents by an average of 32.4 points per game. In Ohio State's 42-3 win over Minnesota last Saturday, Sayin completed 23 of 27 attempts for 326 yards and three touchdowns to burn the Golden Gophers' defense.

On the other hand, Luke Altmyer and the Fighting Illini (5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten), had made a complete recovery from the 63-10 setback against Indiana on Week 4, emerging victorious over USC (34-32) and Purdue (43-27) in their last two games.

In Illinois 43-27 conquest of the Purdue, Altmyer threw a whopping 390 yards and passed for a touchdown, as the Fighting Illini air raided the Boilermakers with some timely throws to secure its second-stright Big Ten win.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

Illinois vs Ohio State projected starting lineup for Week 7

Illinois projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Illinois' projected starters on offense vs Ohio State

Pos No. Starter

WR-X 13 Clement, Hudson RS JR/TR WR-Z 8 Elzy, Malik JR WR-SL 17 Dixon, Collin RS SO LT 74 Davis, J.C. SR/TR LG 73 Gesky, Josh RS SR C 64 Kreutz, Josh RS SR RG 66 Hansen, Brandon SO RT 58 Priestly, Melvin SR/TR TE-Y 85 Arkin, Tanner RS SR/TR TE-F 88 Stoffel, Davin SO/TR QB 9 Altmyer, Luke RS SR/TR RB 21 Laughery, Aidan RS JR

Here's a look at Illinois' projected starters on defense vs Ohio State

Pos No. Starter LDE 90 Thompson Jr., James RS SR/TR NT 99 Neal, Curt RS JR/TR RDE 36 Durojaiye, Tomiwa RS JR/TR LOLB 17 Jacas, Gabe SR WLB 45 Hood, Malachi RS JR MLB 28 Rosiek, Dylan RS SR ROLB 3 Bryant, Alec RS SR/TR LCB 5 Cox Jr., Torrie RS SR/TR SS 7 Bailey, Matthew RS JR FS 10 Scott, Miles RS SR RCB 1 Patterson, Kaleb RS JR/TR NB 14 Scott, Xavier SR

Here's a look at Illinois' projected starters on special teams vs Ohio State

Pos No. Starter PT 40 Crimmins, Keelan SR/TR PK 24 Olano, David JR KO 24 Olano, David JR LS 44 Mahoney III, Patrick RS SO H 40 Crimmins, Keelan SR/TR PR 80 Beatty, Hank SR KR 80 Beatty, Hank SR

Ohio State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on offense vs Illinois

Pos No. Starter WR-X 17 Tate, Carnell JR WR-Z 4 Smith, Jeremiah SO WR-Y 1 Inniss, Brandon JR LT 67 Siereveld, Austin RS SO LG 51 Montgomery, Luke JR C 75 Hinzman, Carson RS JR RG 77 Tshabola, Tegra RS JR RT 70 Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR TE 89 Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR QB 10 Sayin, Julian RS FR RB 12 Donaldson, CJ SR/TR

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on defense vs Illinois

Pos No. Starter LDE 92 Curry, Caden SR NT 98 McDonald, Kayden JR DT 95 Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR RDE 97 Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR WLB 0 Styles, Sonny SR MLB 8 Reese, Arvell JR LCB 7 Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR SS 2 Downs, Caleb JR/TR FS 18 McClain, Jaylen SO RCB 1 Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR NB 3 Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on special teams vs Illinois

Pos No. Starter PT 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO PK 38 Fielding, Jayden SR KO 38 Fielding, Jayden SR LS 43 Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR H 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO PR 1 Inniss, Brandon JR KR 1 Inniss, Brandon JR

Illinois vs Ohio State depth chart for Week 7

Illinois depth chart

Here's a look at Illinois' depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 13 Clement, Hudson RS JR/TR 7 Capka-Jones, Alexander RS SR/TR 2 Hollins, Ashton RS JR WR-Z 8 Elzy, Malik JR 0 Bowick, Justin RS JR/TR 11 Trimble, Brayden FR WR-SL 17 Dixon, Collin RS SO 80 Beatty, Hank SR 1 Sanders II, Mario RS JR/TR LT 74 Davis, J.C. SR/TR 63 Schuster, Dezmond RS SR/TR 70 McMillan, Tyler RS SR/TR LG 73 Gesky, Josh RS SR 78 Tuerk, Eddie RS FR 65 Francis, Kellen RS SO/TR C 64 Kreutz, Josh RS SR 55 McMillen, TJ RS SO RG 66 Hansen, Brandon SO 75 Henderson, Brandon JR RT 58 Priestly, Melvin SR/TR 79 Stewart, Zafir RS FR 71 Knapik, Nathan RS FR/TR TE-Y 85 Arkin, Tanner RS SR/TR 14 Rusk, Cole RS SR/TR 89 Hollinger, Tanner RS FR TE-F 88 Stoffel, Davin SO/TR 23 Anderson, Jordan RS JR 86 Abney, Christian JR/TR QB 9 Altmyer, Luke RS SR/TR 10 Hampton, Ethan RS SR/TR RB 21 Laughery, Aidan RS JR 3 Feagin, Kaden JR 5 Valentine, Ca'Lil SO

Here's a look at Illinois' depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 LDE 90 Thompson Jr., James RS SR/TR 52 Farrell, Pat RS SO 94 Hewitt, Carter SR/TR 91 Brooks, Cameron FR NT 99 Neal, Curt RS JR/TR 92 Hunt, Gentle RS SR/TR 44 McCullom, Angelo SO 95 White, Isaiah FR RDE 36 Durojaiye, Tomiwa RS JR/TR 96 Coenen, Eli SO/TR 8 Warren, Jeremiah RS SO 54 John, Demetrius RS FR LOLB 17 Jacas, Gabe SR 43 Barna, Joe SO 9 Lowery Jr., Leon RS SR/TR WLB 45 Hood, Malachi RS JR 30 Hayden, Jojo RS SO 42 Zardzin, Luke RS SR MLB 28 Rosiek, Dylan RS SR 39 Odeluga, Kenenna RS SR 41 Kreutz, James RS JR ROLB 3 Bryant, Alec RS SR/TR 4 Brown, Daniel RS JR/TR 26 Kante, Ismael JR/TR LCB 5 Cox Jr., Torrie RS SR/TR 20 Strain, Tyler RS SR SS 7 Bailey, Matthew RS JR 2 Karriem, Saboor JR 13 Scott, Xanai FR FS 10 Scott, Miles RS SR 0 Resetich, Mac JR RCB 1 Patterson, Kaleb RS JR/TR 19 Rooks, Tyson RS JR NB 14 Scott, Xavier SR 16 Heckel, Tanner SO

Here's a look at Illinois' depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 40 Crimmins, Keelan SR/TR 81 Rau, Lars SO/TR PK 24 Olano, David JR 27 Osada, Lucas SO/TR KO 24 Olano, David JR 27 Osada, Lucas SO/TR LS 44 Mahoney III, Patrick RS SO 36 Hansen, Lane RS SR H 40 Crimmins, Keelan SR/TR 81 Rau, Lars SO/TR PR 80 Beatty, Hank SR 0 Resetich, Mac JR KR 80 Beatty, Hank SR 0 Resetich, Mac JR

Ohio State depth chart

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 17 Tate, Carnell JR 11 Porter, Quincy FR 82 Adolph, David RS JR WR-Z 4 Smith, Jeremiah SO 5 Graham, Mylan RS FR WR-Y 1 Inniss, Brandon JR 13 Rodgers, Bryson RS SO 7 Bell, Phillip FR LT 67 Siereveld, Austin RS SO 69 Moore, Ian RS FR 74 Lowe, Carter FR LG 51 Montgomery, Luke JR 58 VanSickle, Gabe RS FR 76 Cook, Jake FR 73 Armstrong, Devontae RS FR C 75 Hinzman, Carson RS JR 62 Padilla, Joshua RS SO 56 Kema, Isaiah FR 64 Lorentz, Simon RS FR RG 77 Tshabola, Tegra RS JR 78 Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR 71 McFadden, Jayvon FR RT 70 Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR 65 Terry, Justin RS FR/TR 72 Armstrong, Deontae RS FR TE 89 Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR 86 Klare, Max RS JR/TR 85 Christian, Bennett RS JR 15 Thurman, Jelani RS SO 83 Roberts, Nate FR QB 10 Sayin, Julian RS FR 3 Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO 9 St. Clair, Tavien FR 6 Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR RB 12 Donaldson, CJ SR/TR 20 Peoples, James SO 25 Jackson, Bo FR 32 West, Isaiah FR 24 Dixon, Sam RS FR

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 LDE 92 Curry, Caden SR 11 Hicks, C.J. RS JR 52 Mickens, Joshua RS SO 44 Sitanilei, Epi FR NT 98 McDonald, Kayden JR 53 Smith Jr., Will RS SO 94 Moore, Jason RS SO 90 Mensah, Eric RS FR DT 95 Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR 96 Houston, Eddrick SO 91 Carter, Jarquez FR 55 Kirks, Dominic RS FR 88 Odom, Trajen FR RDE 97 Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR 14 Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR 15 Grady, Zion FR 48 George, Logan JR/TR WLB 0 Styles, Sonny SR 20 Pettijohn, Riley FR 17 Alford, Tarvos FR 39 Velazquez, Joey GR/TR MLB 8 Reese, Arvell JR 26 Pierce, Payton SO 23 Stover, Garrett SO 33 Lee, Eli FR LCB 7 Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR 6 Sanchez, Devin FR SS 2 Downs, Caleb JR/TR 10 Delane, Faheem FR FS 18 McClain, Jaylen SO 9 Hartford, Malik JR 28 Roker III, Leroy RS FR RCB 1 Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR 5 Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR NB 3 Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR 12 West, Bryce SO 13 Lockhart, Miles RS FR

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO 19 McLarty, Nick RS FR PK 38 Fielding, Jayden SR 96 Courville, Jackson JR/TR KO 38 Fielding, Jayden SR 96 Courville, Jackson JR/TR LS 43 Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR 41 Mills, Grant RS FR/TR 35 Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR H 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO 19 McLarty, Nick RS FR PR 1 Inniss, Brandon JR 4 Smith, Jeremiah SO 2 Downs, Caleb JR/TR 13 Rodgers, Bryson RS SO KR 1 Inniss, Brandon JR 17 Tate, Carnell JR 5 Graham, Mylan RS FR 21 Rogers, Anthony FR

How to watch Illinois vs Ohio State? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7

The live TV coverage for the much-anticipated Illinois-Ohio State showdown will air at 12:00 noon ET at FOX. It will be streamed live at FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One.

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will do the play-by-play commentary for the game while Jenny Taft will provide the live updates on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

