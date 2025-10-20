“Imagine getting fired AFTER winning,” “Lane Kiffin to The Swamp”: CFB fans react after Billy Napier gets fired from Florida coaching job

College football fans responded to the firing of Florida coach Billy Napier, despite leading the Gators to a 23-21 victory over Mississippi State last Saturday.Florida's athletic department decided to part ways with Napier after three and a half disappointing seasons with the three-time national champions, which was worsened by a 3-4 record this year.Some fans sympathized with Napier, urging fans who expressed happiness with the university's removal to put themselves in the position of the 46-year-old coach.&quot;Imagine getting fired AFTER winning 😂,&quot; one user posted on X.Another fan let everybody know who his personal choice was for Florida's head coaching job.&quot;Lane Kiffin to The Swamp,&quot; he said.A football fanatic expressed relief from Florida's decision to fire Napier, but warned the school to expect further backlash if it fails once more.College football enthusiasts expressed belief that another Florida-based coach will get the boot soon due to his 5-14 record over the past two seasons.Meanwhile, other fans demanded that Florida get a Super Bowl-winning coach who's known to have close ties with the school.Another football follower pointed out that the firings of Penn State coach James Franklin and now Napier could lead to more tacticians getting released soon.Florida didn't get the Billy Napier it acquired from an outstanding four-season stint with Louisiana. The coach tried his best to help the Gators fight their way in the cut-throat Southeastern Conference, only to fail each year.Florida names receivers coach Billy Gonzales as interim coachFlorida athletic director Scott Stricklin named longtime receivers coach Billy Gonzales as the Gators' interim coach a day after they sacked embattled coach Billy Napier.Stricklin spoke about the coaching change in a press conference on Sunday and expressed utmost trust in Gonzales, who will guide the team in the remainder of the 2025 college football season.&quot;Coach Gonzales has been a valued member of our program for many years, including being a part of multiple championship teams,&quot; Stricklin said. &quot;He is a Gator through and through. His deep understanding of our culture, our student-athletes, and what it means to represent the University of Florida makes him well-suited to lead our team.&quot;The athletic director noted the decision to make the coaching change during the bye week provides the team sufficient time to get ready for the upcoming games, particularly the clash against No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 1, No. 8 Ole Miss on Nov. 15 and No. 17 Tennessee on Nov. 22.Last season, Gonzales coached wide receiver Elijhah Badger (806 receiving yards on 39 receptions) and Chimere Dike (783 yards, 42 receptions) to more than 700 receiving yards and averaged 18 yards per reception. The Gators were the only FBS team to achieve it last year.