"Never gonna make everybody happy": Billy Napier addresses future in Florida as calls mount for his firing after shaky win vs. Mississippi State

By Geoff
Modified Oct 19, 2025 05:13 GMT
Florida coach Billy Napier (Image Source: IMAGN)
Florida coach Billy Napier (Image Source: IMAGN)

Florida coach Billy Napier addressed his future after the Gators posted a 23-21 win over Mississippi State on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Napier talked to the media post-game and insisted that he's fit for the job despite mounting calls for his firing.

"Yeah, I would say I'm built for it. I'm made for it," Napier said. "I chose the coaching profession. I was called to coach. And the good comes with the bad and the bad comes with the good."
The 46-year-old coach also expressed his gratitude to the players for their performance and courage every game, despite the big odds stacked against them. He also discussed the reality inside the boardroom, particularly in making the changes for the benefit of the team.

"You're never gonna make everybody happy in these leadership positions. When you're in charge these are the things that come with it. I love the game of football. I love the game," the Florida coach said.
It was earlier reported that the university's financial benefactors gave athletic director Scott Stricklin an ultimatum to make the changes to the football team as soon as possible, or they would back out of providing financial assistance.

Napier led Florida to one winning season—an 8-5 record in 2024—in three-and-a-half seasons where he went 22-23 (11-16 in SEC) overall.

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

