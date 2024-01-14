USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is highly anticipated to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is not just making waves on the field, as his off-field game is strong, too, with his On3 NIL valuation of $2.8 million.

Williams, a fashion-forward QB, flaunts his style with a stunning sneaker collection that has become a season-long talking point. From dapper outfits to Yeezy 350s, Williams has rocked a diverse array of sneakers, giving fans a glimpse into the high-profile and lucrative off-field ventures.

Caleb Williams' enviable sneaker collection

#1. Gazelle Adidas

The USC quarterback once stepped outside with a modern twist, donning Pink Adidas Gazelle sneakers with blue shorts and a beige t-shirt. Originally crafted in 1966 with suede, these kicks blended the retro charm with Gen Z's swift embrace of vintage styles, especially Williams’ athletic prowess.

#2. Air Max

Arriving for training, USC quarterback Caleb Williams showcased his impeccable style sense in a pair of sleek Black Nike Air Max sneakers featuring the iconic cushioning midsole design by Tinker Hatfield.

The bold white "AIR" lettering on the sole complemented his ensemble, comprising a green Nike athletic t-shirt and stylish grey jeans with unique stickers giving off a fashion-forward athletic vibe.

#3. Air Jordan 3 Retro

No sneaker collection is complete without the Nike Air Jordans. Williams once rocked the iconic white Air Jordan 3 Retros that he paired with camo cargo trousers. Have a look:

#4. Yeezy 350

The Yeezy 350 is another sneaker that fans need in their collection if one is a true sneakerhead. Rocking the kicks, Caleb Williams exuded casual cool in a black t-shirt and light olive cargo trousers.

He captured a mirror selfie sporting the iconic Adidas Yeezy 350 sneakers in striking grey and beige-colored soles. The classic orange "SPLY-350" line accentuates the unique design, showing why they are among the most sought-after sneakers globally.

#5. Air Jordan 4 Retro

The USC quarterback was once snapped with a show-stopping style while sitting on stairs, sporting the classic white Air Jordan 4 Retro sneakers. His ensemble, featuring a white t-shirt, half-blue denim jacket and navy blue denim jeans, complemented the Jordans' premium leather and iconic design.

