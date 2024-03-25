IN PHOTOS: $70M worth Nick Saban and wife Miss Terry pose in adorable golf attire as couple hosts Alabama crew for a special day

Former college football coach Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, recently hosted the Alabama crew, all of whom were dressed in golf outfits. The group gathered for pictures, exchanging side hugs with one another.

Golfer Canon Claycomb shared photos of their outing:

“Had a pretty cool day today. Things like that only happen at @AlabamaMGolf,” Canon Claycomb captioned on their X account.

In the photos, Coach Saban is wearing a white polo T-shirt with blue shorts. Nick also added a brown belt to complete the outfit along with white socks and shoes. Saban’s wife, Miss Terry was standing right next to him.

She was in a pink shirt and white pants. To complete her outfit, she added a watch and beige-colored sandals.

Nick Saban is currently retired after ending ties with Alabama. Saban cited a disconnect between his coaching philosophy and college sports, particularly the rise of NIL deals and the transfer portal.

NIL deals allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, a significant shift from the traditional amateur model. Saban expressed concern that it might overshadow the educational aspect of college athletics and the focus on developing well-rounded individuals.

Saban shared his thoughts during a roundtable discussion on the future of college athletics.

"All the things I’ve believed in for all these years — 50 years of coaching — no longer exist in college athletics," Saban said when asked by Cruz. "It’s always was about developing players, always been about helping people be more successful in life,” he added.

Nick Saban links retirement to NIL

During the discussion of the changing landscape of college athletics with US Senators, Nick Saban also shed light on why he likes college football more.

“That’s the reason that I always like college athletics more than the NFL is because you had the opportunity to develop young people,” Saban said.

He further added:

“I want their quality of life to be good. I think as I said before, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) is a great opportunity for them to create a brand for themselves. I’m not against that at all. But to come up with some kind of a system that still can help the development of young people, I think is paramount to the future of college athletics,” Saban added.

