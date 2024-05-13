IN PHOTOS: CFB stars showcase their love for moms with heartwarming snaps on Mother's Day

On May 12, Mother's Day, college football stars from different teams expressed their love for their moms. Social media was filled with adorable photos of the players with their mothers, ranging from childhood to recently.

Let's look at some of these snaps from our CFB stars on Mother's Day 2024:

#1 Miller Moss

USC quarterback Miller Moss shared a photo standing alongside her mother, Emily Kovner Moss, on Instagram. He wore a basic blue t-shirt as he posed with his mom who rocked the USC Trojans jersey. He captioned the photo:

"Happy Mother's Day, love you mom."

Screenshot of USC quarterback Miller Moss with mother, Emily Kovner Moss (shared via Instagram)

#2 Jalen Milroe

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe posted a collage of photos with his mother, Lola Milroe. He wrote a long heartfelt caption that read:

"Guiding light, endless love, and my forever inspiration. Happy Mother's Day! I love u always."

Screenshot of Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe with mother, Lola Milroe (shared via Instagram)

#3 Graham Mertz

Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz posted a picture with his mother, Amy Mertz, on Instagram and captioned it:

"Happy Mother's Day to THE Momma Mertz."

Screenshot of Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz with mother, Amy Mertz (shared via Instagram)

#4 Julian Lewis

Undoubtedly, USC's commit Julian Lewis is one of the next big things in the college football world. He shared a nostalgic photo of his mother, Mikahla Sue, attending the football game from the sidelines, supporting her son. He captioned the pic:

"Happy Mother's Day mom."

Screenshot of USC QB Julian Lewis with mother, Mikahla Sue (shared via Instagram)

#5. Will Johnson

Michigan Wolverines QB Will Johnson posted a collage of photos wishing his mother, Kafi Damali Kumasi, on Instagram. He also featured a snap from Michigan's national championship victory in January. Johnson captioned his post:

"Happy Mother's Day. You deserve it all."

Johnson's mother reciprocated her love for Johnson as she reshared his story with the caption:

"Thanks son for choosing me to bring you to life! It's been blast being your mom! Can't wait to see you."

Screenshot of Michigan Wolverines QB Will Johnson with mother, Kafi Damali Kumasi (shared via Instagram)

