"She is the backbone of family": Deion Sanders shares precious moments with Momma Prime with his long heartfelt note on Mother's day

Today (Sunday) is Mother's Day in the United States. It is a special day when many people honor the profound influence their mothers have had on their lives. Among those who expressed appreciation for their mothers on social media was Deion Sanders, the head coach of Colorado Buffaloes.

Happy REAL Mother's Day, and sadly enough there's a difference. A real mother doesn't calculate a tab regarding what she has done for u, she has sacrificed for the family, she is the backbone of the family"

Deion Sanders is known for having a strong relationship with his mother, Connie Knight, who raised Sanders after she split up with Deion's father when Deion was two years old.

Knight is a strong supporter of her son's athletic ventures, and posts images of her son and her daughter (Deion's half-sister) on Instagram under the handle 'MamaPrime'.

Family is a strong part of Deion Sanders's life. As well as being close to his mother, he is close to his children. Three of them, Deion Jr, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, all work closely with their father in the Colorado Buffaloes program.

Deion Sanders is preparing the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2024 season

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are getting ready for the 2024 college football season, with the hopes of it being better than their 2023 season.

That season started well, with the Buffaloes winning all three of their opening games and keeping the national spotlight on their program. However, things soon fell apart for the Colorado Buffaloes, who ended the season with a less than stellar 4-8 record and finished in last place in the Pac-12 conference.

In the build-up to the upcoming season, things have not been without controversy for Sanders and the Buffaloes. During the recent opening of the transfer portal, many players who believed that they were being underused by Colorado entered the portal and departed.

This was followed by many of these former players speaking out against Deion Sanders and how he ran the Colorado program during his one year in charge.

Former Safety Xavier Smith described his role in the Buffaloes program under Sanders as:

"More like an extra in the background of the reality show"

" Destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves"

Sanders has been able to fight back against these criticisms, and he is bringing in more players via the transfer portal to replace those who have left.

This is all in preparation for the Buffaloes first season in the Big 12 conference. While playing in this conference could be seen as easier than the Pac-12 due to the lack of a major national powerhouse, some analysts have low expectations of the Buffaloes. They believe that Colorado will struggle in the Big 12, as they did in the Pac-12.

