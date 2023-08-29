In Photos: Meet Tim Tebow's Miss Universe Wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2017, tied the knot with Tim Tebow in 2020. Tim is widely known for making a mark in the college football landscape as he became the first homeschooled football talent to be nominated and to claim the Heisman Trophy.

Who is Demi Leigh Nel Peters?

Demi Leigh Nel Peters hails from South Africa and is a Christian. Demi married Tim Tebow in 2020 and continues to pursue her modeling career. She is an influencer, a model, and an entrepreneur.

Demi was crowned Miss South Africa in 2017 and embarked on her triumphant journey as Miss Universe in 2017 title shortly after. Interestingly, she ended a 39-year-long drought by winning the Miss Universe pageant. South Africa celebrated a historic milestone with her coronation in Las Vegas at the 2017 grand finale.

She stands out as one of the most stylish and iconic title holders in the history of the pageant. This beauty is known for her resolute stance on female empowerment, promoting self-defense workshops specifically. She is also an advocate for equality on a global stage.

Tim Tebow and Demi Leigh's Relationship Timeline

Tim and Demi Leigh Tebow's romantic journey is rooted in their commitment to philanthropy. The NFL star and the Miss Universe 2017 crossed paths back in 2018. The seeds of their ongoing journey were sown at Tim's annual charity event in the same year.

Instantly, they provided an official confirmation for the fans on their Instagram. The couple got engaged on January 10, 2019, followed by the wedding next year and a blissful honeymoon in Maldives. They shared posts commemorating three years of married life in January.

Tim and Demi's relationship highlights their shared values, love, and dedication to their career as individuals. Making a difference, they continue to be a couple who believes in giving back.