WATCH: Tim Tebow's wife, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh posts touching video message for NFL cult hero

Tim Tebow’s career in the NFL has achieved cult status for many fans, but his wife is also familiar to many. Demi-Leigh is a South African model and beauty queen who was Miss Universe in 2017. She was crowned Miss South Africa that same year.

She took to her Instagram to share a moving video of her husband. In the post, she wrote a heartfelt message to her former NFL player/husband on his birthday. It reads:

“My Sweetheart: Celebrating you and your life is so easy! Someone recently asked me, “Who, outside of your parents, is the one person you turn to speak into your life”. The answer was so easy and effortless - YOU. I’m so grateful for you! Thank you for leading so well as a husband, friend, business owner but most importantly a Christ follower.”

She concluded her message by stating:

“You never go a day without seeking and sharing wisdom. You make every room you enter better and brighter. Happy birthday to the man of my dreams and love of my life! I love you so much! @timtebow.”

Tim Tebow met the South African model through an event he was hosting for his non-profit organization, the Tim Tebow Foundation. In an interview, he shared how they met and that they never stopped talking:

“Her sister has special needs, so we invited them to Night to Shine in South Africa. We kind of met and started talking through that and haven’t stopped.”

After less than a year of dating, he proposed to Demi-Leigh in January 2018. The pair traveled to her native South Africa for the wedding ceremony. They wed at the La Paris Estate in Franschhoek in January 2020.

Tim Tebow's NFL career

Divisional Playoffs - Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

Tim Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round (25th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. As a quarterback, he started 14 games for the Broncos in his two seasons with the team. He succeeded in leading Denver to the playoffs in the 2011 season.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL Tim Tebow is the only QB in Broncos history to be drafted by the team and win a playoff game Tim Tebow is the only QB in Broncos history to be drafted by the team and win a playoff game 💪😳 https://t.co/UUTy5IfA0q

Denver defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round in overtime. However, they lost to the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round. His final season in the NFL came with the New York Jets in 2012, playing in 12 games.

The former Heisman Trophy winner recently tried to make another go of it in the league, trying out for tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. He was ddn't make the roster and was released in August 2021.

However, the 35-year-old is now enjoying life with his wife. The couple recently signed on with Restore Hyper Wellness, a fast-growing network of wellness studios with more than 100 locations across America.

