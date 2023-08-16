Is AAC better than MWC? Analyzing best suitor for George Kliavkoff's Pac-12 as merger rumors dominate headlines

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) and the Mountain West Conference (MWC) are two potential merger candidates for the Pac-12.

Twitter user Power 5 Pirates posted that the American Conference has a better overall league than the Mountain West.

"Neither MWC or AAC are willing to drop their bottom feeders. In this case, (The American) wins every time. AAC bottom feeders are leagues better than MWC bottom feeders. AAC gives 4 TV time windeows, better markets, better viewership, AAC best programs are better than MWC best programs."

Both conferences have some appeal for the Pac-12, as there are pros and cons to getting to bed with either league. Tht's going to be very interesting, as one of these Group of Five conferences will likely pair with Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and consultant Oliver Luck.

Let's take a look at both conferences and discuss which one would be the best fit for the Pac-12.

AAC or MWC: Which conference would be better fit for Pac-12?

The Pac-12 has four remaining teams in their conference - Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State - and will need to find a conference to merge with.

In an ideal world, they would attempt to pick teams from each conference and grow their own conference. However, at the moment, that seems like a pipe dream.

The American Conference reckons they can be considered a Power Five conference without any expansion. However, from a Pac-12 perspective, the American has a lot of great potential. The conference has more quality opponents, but most members are located in the eastern part of the United States.

The Mountain West Conference seems to be more of a natural fit. A big reason is the geographical location of the conferences, as they're similar to the location of the Southeastern and Atlantic Coast Conferences. That would make traveling throughout the conference a better option, as teams won't have to go across the country multiple times a year.

George Kliavkoff, Oliver Luck and the rest of the grouping will likely choose the American for expansion. However, the more likely scenario would be the Mountain West, as it just makes more sense for the Pac-12.

The Conference of Champions have some issues with no media rights deal and eight programs already leaving, so it's interesting how things unfold for the Pac-12.