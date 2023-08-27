Is Aaron Hernandez in Swamp Kings? CFB fans call out ex-Gators TE's absence from Netflix documentary

Aaron Hernandez was an integral member of the highly successful Florida Gators team from 2007-2009 under Urban Meyer. However, the late tight end barely featured in the recently released Netflix documentary, "Untold: The Swamp Kings.

The documentary narrates the tale of the Florida Gators, a team both contentious and triumphant, during the tenure of coach Urban Meyer. It explored the Gators' supremacy over the SEC, achieving national championships in 2006 and 2008, thanks to their formidable roster.

However, the notable omission of tight end Hernandez in the four-part documentary hasn't gone well with many college football enthusiasts. The sole mention of Aaron Hernandez in the Netflix documentary iswhen quarterback Tim Tebow held himself accountable for their bar altercation in 2007.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions on X toward Hernandez's omission in the Netflix documentary.

An earlier documentary on Aaron Hernandez

Notably, Netflix had earlier released a documentary on Hernandez titled "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez." It delves into the turbulent life of the tight end, examining the factors in his life that may have propelled him towards violent tendencies.

Building on director Geno McDermott's 2018 documentary "My Perfect World: The Aaron Hernandez Story," the series aims to uncover the true identity of Hernandez beyond the superficial headlines that chronicled his remarkable ascent and subsequent downfall.

The three-part documentary contends that multiple factors played a role in shaping Hernandez's actions. The series intermingled news clips, trial recordings, conversations with friends and ex-teammates, as well as phone call recordings while he was in prison to prove the point.

Netflix series left out a lot of things

The documentary highlighted a couple of occurrences within the team during the dominant era of Urban Meyer. However, It practically overlooks several significant off-field narratives that characterized the Florida Gators team that fans expected to see in the series.

A substantial portion of the documentary’s four episodes revolves around Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow. Nonetheless, a couple of other players were featured along the line with context, with notable input coming from linebacker duo Brandon Siler and Brandon Spikes.

Aside from Aaron Hernandez, many off-field controversies surrounding the team were left out. That includes Cam Newton's alleged stolen laptop, Zach Smith's aggravated battery charges, Percy Harvin's attack on Billy Gonzales and Carlos Dunlap's driving incident.

Even Meyer's cardiac arrest was left out despite a large part of the series featuring him. That has made many to conclude that the documentary barely scratches the surface regarding the team, leaving many fans frustrated.