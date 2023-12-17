Is Austin Reed playing in the bowl game? Western Kentucky QB's status explored ahead of Famous Toastery Bowl

As the Famous Toastery Bowl between Western Kentucky University (WKU) and Old Dominion draws near, the spotlight is firmly on Austin Reed, the talented quarterback for the Hilltoppers.

After an impressive regular season and a two-game winning streak, fans are eager to know if Reed will lead the charge in this crucial bowl matchup.

Is Austin Reed playing in the Bowl Game?

Austin Reed's presence in the Famous Toastery Bowl is indeed confirmed. The seasoned quarterback, in his second season as WKU's starting QB, has been a pivotal force for his team throughout the 2023 campaign.

Despite the Hilltoppers falling short of preseason expectations, Reed's performance has been nothing short of spectacular. In the regular season, he showcased his prowess by throwing for an impressive 3,340 yards, 31 touchdowns and maintaining a completion rate of 61.5 percent.

Reed's impact extends beyond passing, as he contributed significantly to the rushing game with 224 yards and eight touchdowns. His remarkable efforts earned him the title of Conference USA's 'Newcomer of the Year' and a spot on the All-Conference USA Second Team.

Reed's consistency was evident throughout the season, with standout performances such as his six-touchdown game against Charlotte, where he connected with six different receivers.

His ability to surpass the 400-yard mark in four games, including the last two of the season, underscores his importance to the Hilltoppers' offensive strategy.

Who will be the starting QB for Western Kentucky in the Bowl Game?

With Austin Reed's confirmed presence, there is no doubt that he will be the starting quarterback for WKU in the Famous Toastery Bowl.

Reed's stellar performance in the regular season, where he led the Conference USA in both passing yards and touchdowns, solidifies his role as the key playmaker for the Hilltoppers.

The quarterback's ability to lead the offense, coupled with his record-breaking achievements, makes him an indispensable asset for WKU as they aim for victory in the bowl game.

As the Famous Toastery Bowl approaches on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 5:45 p.m. ET, fans can anticipate witnessing Austin Reed's strategic prowess and offensive brilliance on the field.

The game, broadcast on ESPN from Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, NC, promises to be a showcase of Reed's skills and the Hilltoppers' determination to secure a triumphant end to the season.

