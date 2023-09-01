College Football

College Football Schedule Today: TV Channel, Time & Live Stream for Saturday games - 2 September 2023 | Week 1 

By Jai Barnachia
Modified Sep 01, 2023 19:18 IST
Preseason All-America Football
College football schedule today - which ones you have winning?

The college football schedule today, September 2, is jam-packed with amazing games fans shouldn't miss. A lot of the big names are finally taking the field this week, and their respective victories (or losses) could indicate whether they might be in for a deep run.

That said, here is the full 66-game college football schedule today, alongside their timeslots and where you could watch them. All times are Eastern.

College football schedule today

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

Virginia

vs

12

Tennessee

(in Nashville, TN)

12:00 P.M.

ABC/ESPN3

Fresno State

at

Purdue

12:00 P.M.

BTN

Utah State

at

25

Iowa

12:00 P.M.

FS1

NIU

at

Boston College

12:00 P.M.

ACCN

Louisiana Tech

at

SMU

12:00 P.M.

ESPNU

LIU

at

Ohio

12:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Arkansas State

at

20

Oklahoma

12:00 P.M.

ESPN

Ball State

at

Kentucky

12:00 P.M.

SECN

Bowling Green

at

Liberty

12:00 P.M.

CBSSN

Colorado

at

17

TCU

12:00 P.M.

FOX

East Carolina

at

2

Michigan

12:00 P.M.

Peacock

Robert Morris

at

Air Force

1:00 P.M.

Altitude/MWN

Western Carolina

at

Arkansas

1:00 P.M.

SECN+/ESPN+

Akron

at

Temple

2:00 P.M.

ESPN+

ETSU

at

Jacksonville State

2:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Mercer

at

22

Ole Miss

2:00 P.M.

SECN+/ESPN+

Northern Iowa

at

Iowa State

2:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Portland State

at

15

Oregon

3:00 P.M.

P12N

Gardner-Webb

at

Appalachian State

3:30 P.M.

ESPN+

UMass

at

Auburn

3:30 P.M.

ESPN

Towson

at

Maryland

3:30 P.M.

BTN

Tennessee State

at

13

Notre Dame

3:30 P.M.

NBC/Peacock

Rice

at

11

Texas

3:30 P.M.

FOX

3

Ohio State

at

Indiana

3:30 P.M.

CBS/Paramount+

Boise State

at

10

Washington

3:30 P.M.

ABC/ESPN3

Eastern Kentucky

at

Cincinnati

3:30 P.M.

ESPN+

Buffalo

at

19

Wisconsin

3:30 P.M.

FS1

Wofford

at

Pitt

3:30 P.M.

ACCN

USF

at

WKU

3:30 P.M.

CBSSN

Southeastern La.

at

Mississippi State

4:00 P.M.

SECN

California

at

North Texas

4:00 P.M.

ESPNU

Bryant

at

UNLV

4:00 P.M.

SSSEN/MWN

Colgate

at

Syracuse

4:00 P.M.

ACCNX/ESPN+

Bucknell

at

James Madison

6:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Monmouth

at

Florida Atlantic

6:00 P.M.

ESPN+

SC State

at

Charlotte

6:00 P.M.

ESPN+

The Citadel

at

Georgia Southern

6:00 P.M.

ESPN+

UT Martin

at

1

Georgia

6:00 P.M.

SECN+/ESPN+

UAlbany

at

Marshall

6:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Maine

at

FIU

6:30 P.M.

ESPN+

Nevada

at

6

USC

6:30 P.M.

P12N

New Mexico

at

23

Texas A&M

7:00 P.M.

ESPN

Southeast Missouri

at

16

Kansas State

7:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Alcorn State

at

Southern Miss

7:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Washington State

at

Colorado State

7:00 P.M.

CBSSN

UTSA

at

Houston

7:00 P.M.

FS1

Texas State

at

Baylor

7:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin

at

Troy

7:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman

at

Memphis

7:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Central Arkansas

at

Oklahoma State

7:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Army

at

ULM

7:00 P.M.

NFLN

Alabama A&M

at

Vanderbilt

7:00 P.M.

SECN+/ESPN+

Middle Tennessee

at

4

Alabama

7:30 P.M.

SECN

21

North Carolina

vs

South Carolina

(in Charlotte, NC)

7:30 P.M.

ABC/ESPN3

Texas Tech

at

Wyoming

7:30 P.M.

CBS/Paramount+

Toledo

at

Illinois

7:30 P.M.

BTN

West Virginia

at

7

Penn State

7:30 P.M.

NBC/Peacock

South Alabama

at

24

Tulane

8:00 P.M.

ESPNU

Old Dominion

at

Virginia Tech

8:00 P.M.

ACCN

Northwestern State

at

Louisiana

8:30 P.M.

ESPN+

UIW

at

UTEP

9:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Western Illinois

at

New Mexico State

9:00 P.M.

ESPN+

Northern Arizona

at

Arizona

10:00 P.M.

P12N

Sam Houston

at

BYU

10:15P.M.

FS1

Coastal Carolina

at

UCLA

10:30 P.M.

ESPN

Idaho State

at

San Diego State

10:30 P.M.

CBSSN

Which games are a must-watch?

As you can see, almost all of the big names in the SEC are finally taking the field this week. That matchup between Georgia and UT Martin is worth a look, as the Bulldogs certainly want to start the season off on the right foot.

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee is also a potential must-see, since the Crimson Tide have an uncharacteristic chip on their shoulder this year. In 2022, they went 11-2 in the regular season but only went 6-2 in-conference and didn't win an SEC title in the process--completely missing out on the championship game.

There's also the Ohio State vs. Indiana and USC vs. Nevada matchups, which sees two major powers also try to get a good start to their seasons.

