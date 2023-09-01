College Football Schedule Today: TV Channel, Time & Live Stream for Saturday games - 2 September 2023 | Week 1 

The college football schedule today, September 2, is jam-packed with amazing games fans shouldn't miss. A lot of the big names are finally taking the field this week, and their respective victories (or losses) could indicate whether they might be in for a deep run.

That said, here is the full 66-game college football schedule today, alongside their timeslots and where you could watch them. All times are Eastern.

College football schedule today

GAME TIME CHANNEL Virginia vs 12 Tennessee (in Nashville, TN) 12:00 P.M. ABC/ESPN3 Fresno State at Purdue 12:00 P.M. BTN Utah State at 25 Iowa 12:00 P.M. FS1 NIU at Boston College 12:00 P.M. ACCN Louisiana Tech at SMU 12:00 P.M. ESPNU LIU at Ohio 12:00 P.M. ESPN+ Arkansas State at 20 Oklahoma 12:00 P.M. ESPN Ball State at Kentucky 12:00 P.M. SECN Bowling Green at Liberty 12:00 P.M. CBSSN Colorado at 17 TCU 12:00 P.M. FOX East Carolina at 2 Michigan 12:00 P.M. Peacock Robert Morris at Air Force 1:00 P.M. Altitude/MWN Western Carolina at Arkansas 1:00 P.M. SECN+/ESPN+ Akron at Temple 2:00 P.M. ESPN+ ETSU at Jacksonville State 2:00 P.M. ESPN+ Mercer at 22 Ole Miss 2:00 P.M. SECN+/ESPN+ Northern Iowa at Iowa State 2:00 P.M. ESPN+ Portland State at 15 Oregon 3:00 P.M. P12N Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State 3:30 P.M. ESPN+ UMass at Auburn 3:30 P.M. ESPN Towson at Maryland 3:30 P.M. BTN Tennessee State at 13 Notre Dame 3:30 P.M. NBC/Peacock Rice at 11 Texas 3:30 P.M. FOX 3 Ohio State at Indiana 3:30 P.M. CBS/Paramount+ Boise State at 10 Washington 3:30 P.M. ABC/ESPN3 Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati 3:30 P.M. ESPN+ Buffalo at 19 Wisconsin 3:30 P.M. FS1 Wofford at Pitt 3:30 P.M. ACCN USF at WKU 3:30 P.M. CBSSN Southeastern La. at Mississippi State 4:00 P.M. SECN California at North Texas 4:00 P.M. ESPNU Bryant at UNLV 4:00 P.M. SSSEN/MWN Colgate at Syracuse 4:00 P.M. ACCNX/ESPN+ Bucknell at James Madison 6:00 P.M. ESPN+ Monmouth at Florida Atlantic 6:00 P.M. ESPN+ SC State at Charlotte 6:00 P.M. ESPN+ The Citadel at Georgia Southern 6:00 P.M. ESPN+ UT Martin at 1 Georgia 6:00 P.M. SECN+/ESPN+ UAlbany at Marshall 6:00 P.M. ESPN+ Maine at FIU 6:30 P.M. ESPN+ Nevada at 6 USC 6:30 P.M. P12N New Mexico at 23 Texas A&M 7:00 P.M. ESPN Southeast Missouri at 16 Kansas State 7:00 P.M. ESPN+ Alcorn State at Southern Miss 7:00 P.M. ESPN+ Washington State at Colorado State 7:00 P.M. CBSSN UTSA at Houston 7:00 P.M. FS1 Texas State at Baylor 7:00 P.M. ESPN+ Stephen F. Austin at Troy 7:00 P.M. ESPN+ Bethune-Cookman at Memphis 7:00 P.M. ESPN+ Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State 7:00 P.M. ESPN+ Army at ULM 7:00 P.M. NFLN Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt 7:00 P.M. SECN+/ESPN+ Middle Tennessee at 4 Alabama 7:30 P.M. SECN 21 North Carolina vs South Carolina (in Charlotte, NC) 7:30 P.M. ABC/ESPN3 Texas Tech at Wyoming 7:30 P.M. CBS/Paramount+ Toledo at Illinois 7:30 P.M. BTN West Virginia at 7 Penn State 7:30 P.M. NBC/Peacock South Alabama at 24 Tulane 8:00 P.M. ESPNU Old Dominion at Virginia Tech 8:00 P.M. ACCN Northwestern State at Louisiana 8:30 P.M. ESPN+ UIW at UTEP 9:00 P.M. ESPN+ Western Illinois at New Mexico State 9:00 P.M. ESPN+ Northern Arizona at Arizona 10:00 P.M. P12N Sam Houston at BYU 10:15P.M. FS1 Coastal Carolina at UCLA 10:30 P.M. ESPN Idaho State at San Diego State 10:30 P.M. CBSSN

Which games are a must-watch?

As you can see, almost all of the big names in the SEC are finally taking the field this week. That matchup between Georgia and UT Martin is worth a look, as the Bulldogs certainly want to start the season off on the right foot.

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee is also a potential must-see, since the Crimson Tide have an uncharacteristic chip on their shoulder this year. In 2022, they went 11-2 in the regular season but only went 6-2 in-conference and didn't win an SEC title in the process--completely missing out on the championship game.

There's also the Ohio State vs. Indiana and USC vs. Nevada matchups, which sees two major powers also try to get a good start to their seasons.