College Football Schedule Today: TV Channel, Time & Live Stream for Saturday games - 2 September 2023 | Week 1 

The college football schedule today, September 2, is jam-packed with amazing games fans shouldn't miss. A lot of the big names are finally taking the field this week, and their respective victories (or losses) could indicate whether they might be in for a deep run.
That said, here is the full 66-game college football schedule today, alongside their timeslots and where you could watch them. All times are Eastern.
As you can see, almost all of the big names in the SEC are finally taking the field this week. That matchup between Georgia and UT Martin is worth a look, as the Bulldogs certainly want to start the season off on the right foot.
Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee is also a potential must-see, since the Crimson Tide have an uncharacteristic chip on their shoulder this year. In 2022, they went 11-2 in the regular season but only went 6-2 in-conference and didn't win an SEC title in the process--completely missing out on the championship game.
There's also the Ohio State vs. Indiana and USC vs. Nevada matchups, which sees two major powers also try to get a good start to their seasons.