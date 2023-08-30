UT Martin vs. Georgia Prediction & Betting Tips - September 2 | College Football Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 college football season is officially upon us.

UT Martin is set to head to Athens to take on the number-one-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. ET. No doubt, the UT Martin vs. Georgia matchup is going to be an exciting one.

UT Martin pre-game analysis and predictions

The University of Tennessee at Martin plays in the Ohio Valley Conference and is led by head coach Jason Simpson, who's entering his 18th season with the school.

Last season, UT Martin went 7-4 but did go 5-0 in the conference and finished second behind Southeast Missouri State, which went 9-4. UT Martin starts off their schedule with their hardest game as they play the number-one team in all of college football in Georgia, which should be a blowout.

But, after that, the Skyhawks schedule gets a lot easier, and winning the conference is the expectation for UT Martin. The big game will be on Nov. 11 when they play Southeast Missouri State.

Georgia season pre-game analysis and predictions

The Georgia Bulldogs have won back-to-back National Championships and it's now championship or bust for this team.

Georgia enters the season as the number-one ranked team and will have Carson Beck under center as Stetson Bennett is off to the NFL. The good news for the Bulldogs offense is that Brock Bowers will be back, and he could be the best tight end to ever play college football.

Georgia's schedule, meanwhile, is an easy one, and the only tough game could be against Tennessee on Nov. 18.

UT Martin vs. Georgia head-to-head

UT Martin and Georgia have never played each other before until they meet in Week 1 to open the 2023 college football season.

UT Martin vs. Georgia betting tips

UT Martin went 1-5-1 against the spread in their final seven games.

Georgia is 29-1 in its last 30 games.

The over has gone over in five of Georgia's last six games.

Georgia went just 8-7 against the spread last season.

Prediction: Georgia 59-0

Georgia's talent is way better than UT Martin's, and this game won't be close. I expect the Bulldogs' solid defense to keep the Skyhawks completely off the scoreboard in a rout that sees the second half be mostly backups for the Bulldogs.

Where to watch UT Martin vs. Georgia

The game takes place on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, at 6 p.m. ET. The game can be seen live on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

