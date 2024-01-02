Is Blake Corum playing today in the Rose Bowl? Michigan RB's status explored

The Michigan Wolverines have been an offensively dominating force thanks to senior running back Blake Corum. He has been a massive presence in the top-ranked Michigan's offense, often getting it into favorable positions.

U of M fans are wondering if Corum could play in the Rose Bowl, as he has been slightly banged up. Let's explore his availability for Monday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Rose Bowl against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Also Read: Can Michigan beat Alabama in Rose Bowl Today? Analyzing the roadblocks for Wolverines against Nick Saban's team

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Blake Corum playing today in the Rose Bowl?

Blake Corum has been one of the best running backs in the entire nation and will be playing in the playoffs against Alabama. He has been a superstar running the football throughout the season, as he has 218 rushing attempts for 1,027 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with 24 rushing touchdowns while also adding 14 catches for 82 yards (5.9 yards per reception).

The top players will not miss a chance to compete in the national championship game or the College Football Playoff. Corum has been dealing with some injuries, such as a broken nose, but will be active for this Rose Bowl game and should have a monster performance.

Who is the starting QB for Michigan in the Bowl game?

For a running back, having a strong passing game opens up the holes in the defense, and that is what the Michigan Wolverines have done throughout the season. Junior quarterback JJ McCarthy will be under center for the Rose Bowl game, just as he has done throughout the entire season for Jim Harbaugh's program.

McCarthy has gone 213 of 287 (74.2 completion percentage) for 2,630 yards with 19 passing touchdowns to four interceptions. His ability to be one of the most deadly accurate quarterbacks opens up the offense for Blake Corum and the rest of the offense with play-action passes and RPOs.

List of Michigan players not playing in the Rose Bowl

Below is the full list of Michigan Wolverines players who will not play against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. Whether it be because of injuries or players entering the transfer portal, a handful of players will not be available for the Wolverines.

Player Injury Reason for Missing Game Logan Forbes WR Undisclosed Karmello English WR Undisclosed CJ Stokes RB Transfer Portal Leon Franklin RB Transfer Portal Zak Zinter OL Leg

Also Read: Blake Corum nose injury: Why Michigan RB wears a bandage on his nose