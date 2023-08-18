Is Bo Nix really better than Caleb Williams? Analyzing disputed claims about top NFL prospects

Bo Nix and Caleb Williams will be two of the top quarterbacks picked in the 2024 NFL draft, but who's the better QB among them?

Williams is the reigning Heisman winner and is the starting quarterback for USC while Nix is back at Oregon. With both schools playing in the Pac-12 this season, fans will see them go head-to-head on Nov. 11.

The game will be a highly-anticipated matchup, as it could end up playing a role in their draft stock. But, entering the 2023 college football season, it's clear that Williams is the better quarterback, and all signs point to him being drafted first overall.

However, let's take a deeper look at their college careers so far.

Caleb Williams' college career

Caleb Williams started his college career with Oklahoma and played in 11 games, passing 1912 yards for 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Williams looked like an excellent quarterback with Oklahoma, but at USC last year, in his first full year as a starting quarterback, he took over. He went 333-for-500 over 4537 yards for 42 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Along with being a great passer, Caleb Williams can also use his legs to scramble for a first down. He has been compared to Patrick Mahomes, which shows just how good he is.

"Every play is successful because he either throws on time or moves and makes it happen. He has that off-script Mahomes factor," one AFC scout told ESPN.

Meanwhile, one NFL general manager praised Williams and thinks he will be great in the pro league:

"There's potential and then there's what he's done in a year and a half as a starter. He's not only the best quarterback in college, but he has the best of all the traits needed to be great."

All Caleb Williams has done at this point is live up to the hype.

Bo Nix's college stats

Although Bo Nix is not as good as Caleb Williams, he still is an outstanding quarterback.

Last year at Oregon, Nix threw 3593 yards for 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Both Bo Nix and Caleb Williams do a good job of not turning the ball over, which is crucial for both players' success.

Nix is also a very consistent quarterback who wants to prove that in his second season at Oregon.

“Personally, I want to be consistent like I was last year,” Bo Nix said. “I want to go out and continue to show how I can play from the pocket and make throws, but same time, extend plays and go out there and just do whatever I have to do to make the offense run. I feel like as the quarterback, that’s my job."

Ultimately, both Williams and Nix will be first-round picks, but the USC quarterback is better.

