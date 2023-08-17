Chiefsaholic won $100,000 on Patrick Mahomes’ NFL MVP before evading authorities in armed robbery case: Report

Most NFL fans have some idea about Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes superfan Chiefsaholic and his alleged misdeeds by now. Well, in a report via ESPN, there is now another little nugget of information.

Chiefsaholic (Xaviar Babudar) is accused of armed robbery along with a host of other offenses. But he actually won a significant amount of money off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before being captured by the FBI.

According to ESPN, Chiefsaholic received a nice, cool $100,000 from an Illinois sportsbook thanks to Mahomes' superb efforts last season. It seems he had money on Mahomes to win the NFL MVP award as well as the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, which they did.

So, while the $100,000 was no doubt nice, after reportedly taking off his ankle monitor, he was at large for three months until the FBI eventually caught up with him.

Known for his unwavering support of his beloved Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, Chiefsaholic is in serious trouble.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs aiming for back-to-back Super Bowls

The Kansas City Chiefs, for some, are still the team to beat in the NFL, but several others are hot on their heels.

As the current champions, all other 31 teams are after the Chiefs, and in the AFC, there are a host of teams that feel they can match up with them. The likes of the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and even the Los Angeles Chargers all have Super Bowl ambitions.

Whether they have enough to take down the Chiefs isn't known, but all have the necessary weapons to do so. Going back-to-back is so tough to do, but in today's NFL, if there is one team that can, it's Mahomes' Chiefs.

The season is almost upon us as there are only two preseason games to go until the real stuff starts. The Chiefs open up against the Detroit Lions as their Super Bowl defense gets off to a tough start.