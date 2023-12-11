Is Brock Bowers returning to Georgia? Exploring UGA TE's 2024 NFL draft plans and eligibility

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has been integral to the team's success for the last three years. He has helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships (2022, 2023) and became the only player to win two consecutive John Mackey Awards. This is an award which honors the best TE in the country.

Bowers lifted the trophy despite losing out on three regular season games. An ankle injury forced him out and required tightrope surgery. However, he still came out as the best. Browers described his injury phase and how he dealt with it, becoming an even better player after return.

“I guess just learning how to work through things, having a purpose to come back and wanting to come back,” Brock Bowers said. “It kind of made me appreciate the things I had before because when you get in the grind, you don’t really think about it.

“When it gets taken away from you that fast, you’re like, ‘Man, this sucks,’ then you’ve got to get back into it. It kind of gives you a whole new perspective on it.”

The 20-year-old caught 56 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns. Moreover, there was also a rushing TD to his name this season.

Is Brock Bowers Returning to UGA?

There are high doubts whether Bowers will return to UGA for another season. The TE has achieved everything possible with the team, and the NFL is the next step available. And although the Orange Bowl is left to play, it will be a risky decision for Bowers, who has already suffered enough injuries.

What year is Brock Bowers at Georgia?

Bowers is currently a junior at Georgia. In 2021, he joined the Bulldogs as a freshman and, in three years, has transformed himself into one of the best. Whether he will play for the team in his senior year remains a mystery.

Brock Bowers NFL draft projection

At 6-foot-4, 240lbs, Bowers is almost apt for the tight end role. He is an excellent mix of balance and explosiveness, along with speed. Moreover, his consistency throughout his college career has been the hallmark. This has led to his SEC All-Team selection in all three years.

Many experts believe in him to become a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.