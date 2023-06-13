Is Bryce West committing to Michigan? Exploring the latest on the Wolverines recruitment of the top 2024 CB

All the signs are pointing to Michigan, to the horror of all the schools looking to recruit Bryce West. The four-star cornerback from Glenville High is regarded as one of the brightest prospects of his age. The 28 top-school offers he has received is testament to that fact.

So, what's so special about him? For one, he is rapid. He ran 60 metres in 7.01 seconds last year. He has been ranked as the No. 1 best player in Ohio and one of the best cornerbacks in the country.

As a running back, with his speed and physicality, he is an immense threat in transition because he doesn't falter over longer distances. He won a state title in his junior year and intercepted four passes on the way to the title.

Bryce has outstanding ball skills and is not afraid to get extremely physical, overwhelming his opponents with his ability to combine all his athletic gifts. Tedd Ginn Senior, his coach in Ohio, summarized it pretty well when talking about his charge stating, “Athletically, he’s a freak."

Is Bryce to Michigan confirmed?

Contrary to reports, Bryce has not yet made his choice on which program he will choose as his next step. In fact, he confirmed that his list of options is down to seven schools.

The seven schools in question include: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Oregon. He has spoken fondly about Michigan, pointing out the bonds he made during his visit there.

"I have a very good relationship with the defensive staff and you can see what they are producing over these 2 years and seeing how they’re developing their DB’s." - Bryce on visiting Michigan.

He is currently visiting all the schools on his list ending with Ohio State on June 23rd. However, observers believe that it is down to two programs fighting for his future. The two teams are Michigan and Ohio State.

“At many of the places, I didn't get to talk to the players, I didn't get to talk to all the coaches. At Ohio State, when I came in, I talked to every coach, all the recruiting analysts, all the players. So that gives off a great vibe. It shows you how much they care for me and how badly they want me because not many colleges will go out of their way to do that for you.” - Bryce West on his visit to Ohio State.

𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗰𝗲† @bryvonny @Hayesfawcett3 Colleges, I am down to these Top7 Schools I’m so thankful for every College who took the time and energy out their day to Recruit me and I thank y’all for that. I’m Truly Blessed to be in this Position. Fans Let me know Where Home is??? Colleges, I am down to these Top7 Schools I’m so thankful for every College who took the time and energy out their day to Recruit me and I thank y’all for that. I’m Truly Blessed to be in this Position. Fans Let me know Where Home is???👀👀 @Hayesfawcett3 https://t.co/Sia6G81rUB

The interview he gave after visiting Ohio late last year and the fact that he will return stands The Buckeyes in good stead to land him.

