Is Chip Kelly leaving UCLA for NFL? Exploring Bruins HC's coaching rumors

Chip Kelly has been the coach of the UCLA Bruins since 2018, but could he be going back to the NFL?

Kelly was the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 until 2015 and was the coach of the San Francisco 49ers for a season in 2016. After being fired by the 49ers, Kelly ended up returning to college, but there are rumors that he could be returning to the NFL.

Is Chip Kelly leaving UCLA?

Chip Kelly is receiving NFL interest

Chip Kelly has been receiving NFL interest and could be leaving his role at UCLA. According to a report by CBS Sports, Kelly's name has been mentioned by multiple NFL coaches who are looking for an offensive coordinator.

There are eight NFL coaching vacancies, who will likely want to bring in their own offensive coordinator. Along with those eight spots, Cleveland, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, New Orleans and Chicago are all looking to fill their permanent offensive coordinator position.

At the moment, it's uncertain which teams have an interest in Kelly, or if he is even interested in going to the NFL. Kelly hasn't commented on the NFL interest, but his name is being linked to potential roles.

Chip Kelly's UCLA contract

Chip Kelly signed a contract extension with the UCLA Bruins through the 2027 season, in March. Kelly is set to make $6.1 million during the 2024 season which will increase to $6.2 million per season in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

"I am excited about our football program under the leadership of Coach Kelly and his talented staff," UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said after the extension.

"The football program is on an upward trajectory, both on the field and in the classroom. Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence."

Kelly, meanwhile, has a $9 million buyout contract clause, according to reports.

Chip Kelly's past teams coached

Chip Kelly has been the coach of Oregon and UCLA in college football. He also coached the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

Kelly's first year as a coach was in 2009 with Oregon. He spent four years with the Ducks going 46-7, which included losing in the national championship game, leading him to get the NFL jobs.

After the stint in the NFL, Kelly was hired by UCLA. With the Bruins, Kelly has been their coach for six seasons and led them to a 35-34 record.