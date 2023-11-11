Is Chop Robinson playing today vs. Michigan? Penn State DE's status explored

Penn State's Chop Robinson seems to be back in playing shape for the Nittany Lions' clash with the Harbaugh-less Michigan Wolverines. Robinson is the most talented pass rusher on his team, and his return is good news for James Franklin's side in their most important game of the season so far.

Chop Robinson suffered a heavy blow a few weeks back in the first half of the clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes. This led to a concussion and unspecified upper-body injury. Since then the player hasn't seen any action with Penn State.

He wasn't listed in Saturday's Big Ten availability report. Last week, he took the trip with the team to Maryland but didn't play. This week, however, Robinson, who analysts consider to be a potential first-round pick when he declares for the NFL Draft, is expected to be in action.

Defensive end Amin Vanover also seems to be returning to partner with him after missing two games.

Chop Robinson stats in 2023

So far this year, Chop Robinson has nine tackles (seven solos and two assists), three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Will Jim Harbaugh be at the Penn State vs. Michigan game?

On Friday, the big piece of news out of the college football world was that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for the rest of the year. Harbaugh and the school are almost sure to try an appeal against the decision, but the former will not be able to coach against the Nittany Lions.

Michigan did try to get a temporary restraining order in place against the Big Ten's decision, but the legal recourse didn't come through in time for the Week 11 clash.

Penn State vs Michigan QB Clash: Drew Allar vs. J.J. McCarthy

Junior J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2134 yards, with 18 touchdown passes and only three interceptions so far this year for Michigan. He is among the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy this season, even sitting atop the watchlist at one point. His 92.4 QBR is the second-best in the country.

Meanwhile, sophomore Drew Allar has thrown for 1895 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only one interception in his first year as the Nittany Lions' starting quarterback. He still needs to improve his long passes, averaging only 6.6 yards per pass, and has a QBR of 73.8.