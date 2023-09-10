Is Chubba Purdy related to Brock Purdy? All you need to know

Chubba Purdy is currently in his second season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He spent his first two seasons with the Florida State Seminoles, before transferring to the Lincoln school. He hasn't featured much with any of his teams, unlike his brother Brock Purdy who was the starter during four seasons for the Iowa State Cyclones.

Brock is the better signal caller of the two brothers. He currently plays starter for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL. Chubba is not even the backup to the Cornhuskers QB Jeff Sims, with Heinrich Haaberg above him in the Nebraska depth chart.

With Jeff Sims seriously underperforming in the first two weeks of the season, his chances of featuring might slightly increase if Matt Rhule decides to make a change at the position.

Let us take a quick look at the college careers of both brothers.

Chubba Purdy's career by the numbers

In his first season with the Seminoles in 2020, Chubba featured in three games for FSU. He completed 27 of 53 pass attempts and threw for 219 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He averaged only 4.1 yards per pass and had a lowly passer rating of 94.3

In 2021, he featured in just one game with 98 yards and two touchdowns. He redshirted that year, before transferring.

In 2022, in his first season with the Cornhuskers, he appeared in six games and made his first career start. He had 147 yards, with zero touchdown passes and an awful three interceptions. He completed less than half of his passes, with a 45.8% completion percentage. His passer rating was a very low 59.1.

He had a career-high 73 rushing yards with two touchdowns.

Brock Purdy's career by the numbers

In four seasons with Iowa State, he threw for 12,170 yards with 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He has a respectable 151.1 passer rating and completed 67.7% of his passes. He demonstrated that he was a competent runner, with 1177 yards with 19 rushing touchdowns throughout his college career.

Purdy earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and 2021 and Second Team All-Big 12 honors in 2019.

He was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, earning him the title of Mr. Irrelevant. For an irrelevant, he has had a good shot at it with the 49ers. After season-ending injuries to starter Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo, he led the San Francisco team for the remainder of the season.

He became the first Mr. Irrelevant to throw a touchdown pass in a regular season game and the first player at QB to defeat Tom Brady in his first career start. He led San Francisco to the NFC Championship game where he had to leave the field with an injury but came back after his backup was injured in turn. The Eagles won the game 7-31.

He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie team for 2022.

